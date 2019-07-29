Area residents looking to head out to area lakes this week will want to check out the latest report of conditions from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Ft. Gibson: July 22. Elevation above normal, water 80 and murky. The lake is still inundated with high water. The lake continues to be difficult to access. Please use extreme caution while boating. Due to high water, boating is only recommended by operators who have above average familiarity with the lake. White bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, sassy shad and topwater lures along flats, main lake, points and shallows. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and jigs around docks and rocks. Channel catfish being caught on cut bait and sunfish along the dam. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: July 21. Elevation normal, water 88 and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, buzz baits, plastics, and spinnerbaits around coves, creek channels, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, and stinkbait around creek channels, inlet, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: July 18. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Largemouth bass slow on plastics around shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: July 19. Elevation above normal, water 65-70 and clear. Due to high water on Tenkiller Lake water release is above average making fishing difficult. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait and small lures below the dam. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: July 21. Elevation 9 ft. above normal and falling, water 72 and muddy. Most ramps and campgrounds are now back open. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam and fair on cut bait and shad around riprap and along Winganon Bridge. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: July 20. Elevation above normal, water 80s and clear. As of 2 pm on July 20th all boat ramps are open except the ramp in Tallchief Cove. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits and rattle traps around the main lake and while trolling. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, standing timber, and bridge pillars. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Webbers Falls: July 21. Elevation above normal, water 87 and muddy. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, buzz baits, jerk bait, plastics, rogues, and spinnerbaits around coves, creek channels, shallows, standing timber, and weed beds. Channel, blue, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, around coves, creek channels, and inlet. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.