HASKELL -- The Wagoner boys basketball team fell four points short of the Haskell Invitational championship as Checotah won 44-40 Saturday night.
The Lady Bulldogs won the seventh place game in the girls bracket over Salina. Okay's girls lost a close championship game with Keys (Park Hill) to finish second.
Wagoner's Jacob Scroggins and Sawyer Jones were named to the All-Tournament team for the boys while Shayni Green of Okay made it for the girls.
