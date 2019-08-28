Opening game action is just over a week away and for the Coweta Tigers, it is a new leadership attitude and style. Head Coach Tim Harper has made it clear it needs to be a total commitment from everyone if this is to be a successful start.
Finally getting in pads on Aug. 16, the Tigers are eager to compete in their final scrimmage at 5A-4 front runner Collinsville Friday night on the road. They open the regular season Sept. 6 at home, hosting the Wagoner Bulldogs in the exciting and competitive Highway 51 Shootout.
Other non-district opponents will be 5A-4 Tahlequah (H) and 4A Catoosa (T).
The Tigers, who advanced to the 5A quarterfinals last season, will compete through a challenging schedule that includes 5A-3 district opportunities against Ada (T), Durant (T), Tulsa Edison (H-Pink Out), McAlester (Thursday Homecoming), Tulsa Hale (T), Bishop Kelley (H) and Glenpool (T).
The first major challenge for Harper is solidifying the quarterback position, with three sophomore candidates currently getting a solid look at that leadership role.
Returning defensive starter and backup quarterback Gage Hamm is the leading candidate to start the season behind center, with Carter Fuser and Cade Conner both getting lots of opportunities.
“We have had a good summer, probably 70-75 percent of our athletes are totally committed to our program. They are hard workers and I am impressed with the good mix of talent throughout the grades,” Harper said.
“Our young kids are working hard and must get ready in case they have to be called upon like last season to step up and fill injury slots. We are working hard on getting stronger and tougher.
“Offensively we will continue to be in the spread formation, looking to throw the ball when we can. But we must become more balanced with a solid running game to make that a possibility. We definitely want to be more physical.
“Defensively, we will basically be running a 4-3 set, working hard every play and running to the ball as a team. Our kids will play hard every single play or they will not be on the field. We have to play with a lot of guts!”
Coweta Football hosted a special treat for fans this season. After the annual Media Day on Aug. 16, the Tigers conducted half field scrimmages with the 7th, 8th, 9th, junior varsity and varsity squads, giving fans their first glimpses of the 2019 Tigers.
Coach Harper will work with Assistant Head Coach Scott Chronister as co-offensive coordinators. Coming to the Tigers with Coach Harper is Macklyn Chermack, who will serve as defensive coordinator for 2019.
Profiles on the 2019 individual coaches are found else-where in this special edition.
Excited, full of energy and definitely committed to each and every player, the entire Coweta Tiger coaching staff is totally committed to their job assignments.
Coach Harper and his staff have worked hard to impress upon players, from the youngest to varsity, the importance of understanding their role in the overall success of the team.