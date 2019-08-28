2018-09-12 wcat-condict (copy)

Wagoner football coach Dale Condict recorded his 200th career victory last season. The coach is also working on another personal record that finds him at No. 1 in Oklahoma. FILE PHOTO

Wagoner football not only holds the State 11-man winning streak at 48 games, but when coach Dale Condict recorded another 10-win season in 2018 that was also a record.

Condict has won 10 or more games in nine straight seasons at the same school.

Overall, Condict has won 208 games in his 21-year career. During that span, the coach has 13 seasons of 10 or more wins.

Here is the year-by-year breakdown of Condict’s current State-leading record.

Year-By-Year Breakdown

2018: 10-2

2017: 11-1

2016: 14-0

2015: 14-0

2014: 11-3

2013: 12-1

2012: 11-2

2011: 13-1

2010: 13-1

Tags

John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505