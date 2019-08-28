Wagoner football not only holds the State 11-man winning streak at 48 games, but when coach Dale Condict recorded another 10-win season in 2018 that was also a record.
Condict has won 10 or more games in nine straight seasons at the same school.
Overall, Condict has won 208 games in his 21-year career. During that span, the coach has 13 seasons of 10 or more wins.
Here is the year-by-year breakdown of Condict’s current State-leading record.
Year-By-Year Breakdown
2018: 10-2
2017: 11-1
2016: 14-0
2015: 14-0
2014: 11-3
2013: 12-1
2012: 11-2
2011: 13-1
2010: 13-1