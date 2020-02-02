The Coweta Lady Tigers are 7-2 in conference play, winning five of six games in January. They are 10-8 for the season after suffering a four-game losing streak following coaching transitions in mid-December.
They are now on a five-game conference winning streak with five games left to play.
“Both games this week were great conference wins for us. The girls are getting in a groove playing their game and playing it well,” Head Coach Desiree (Booker) Hall said Saturday.
“If we start playing as well as we do in the second half in the first half, the girls will be very hard to beat. I think it does show how good the girls are at adapting and making changes mid-game based on what will make us most successful.
“It’s a great time to be playing well. We want to continue to get better and work on the little things we need to clean up before playoffs get here. I’m proud of the team as a whole and look forward to seeing the girls continue to be aggressive on the floor.”
In early week conference action, the Lady Tigers put together a strong offensive and defensive attack to upset defending conference champion Grove 63-54 in a well-orchestrated attack.
It was the first conference loss for the Lady Ridgerunners and their third of the season.
Trailing 27-25 at half after a deadlocked 11-11 first period, Coweta went to work, methodically slowing the potent Lady Ridgerunner offense, while at the same time scoring in a well-balanced attack.
Linda Brice led the way with 26 points, followed by Madison Wheat with 14, Alexxia Mercer 12, Moriah Reed 5, Allyson Mercer 2, Hannah Meadows 2 and Katelyn Brians 2.
Keeping the momentum alive, the Lady Tigers thumped Skiatook 62-34 Friday night, holding the Lady Bulldogs to single figure scoring in each of the last three quarters.
Brice again led the way with 17 points, followed by Wheat 16, Alex Mercer 11, Ally Mercer 5, Brians 4, Reed, Alyvia Schumacher, Meadows and Justice Austin, 2 each and Cooper Hilton 1.
The only real inconsistency in the Lady Tigers’ attack is too many turnovers. That could become a problem as the playoffs wrench up and competition tightens.
Showing continuous improvements since the start of January, the Lady Tigers are playing suffocating defense and scoring at an average of 61.6 points per game under Coach Hall. They held Skiatook to 3 fourth quarter points, coming a basket right after the start of the period. The bench played the final three minutes of the game.
Brice needs four more points to join Wheat in the Lady Tiger 1,000 career point club. Wheat now has 1,560 career points and Brice has 994 after the Grove game. This season, Brice has scored 259 points, while Wheat has 196 as she has transitioned into an offensive playmaker.
With a strong guiding effect on the Lady Tigers, Coach Hall has the girls communicating with each other on the court both defensively and offensively. It is producing positive results as they battle to resume their early season advantages.
Other conference results Friday night saw Grove defeat Tahlequah, 47-37, and Pryor defeat Collinsville, 52-49.
Saturday, Feb. 8 is the day team records are collected by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association for the purpose of making 5A Regional assignments. The Lady Tigers have a goal to win out through the next three games for the best possible showing.
Ahead for the Lady Tigers will be Metro Lakes Conference action at Glenpool on Tuesday night, with Tahlequah coming to Coweta on Friday. The Lady Tigers will make a rip to Claremore on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Grove 11 - 16 - 15 - 12 = 54
Coweta 11 - 14 - 20 - 18 = 63
---
Skiatook 14 - 8 - 9 - 3 = 34
Coweta 17 - 15 - 17 - 13 = 62