Oklahoma All-State golfer Conner Meehan has earned yet another prestigious honor. Before Memorial Day, the Coweta High School graduate was named to the 2020 Native American All-State golf team.
Meehan, along with his Tiger teammates, did not compete this season as their first tournament was scheduled for after spring break. The coronavirus pandemic prevented the team from seeing any action on the greens and fairways.
Coach Brenda Flanary said he was selected based on his junior season accomplishments.
In 2019, Meehan was crowned Metro Lakes Conference Champion after shooting a 75 in both rounds of the 36-hole tournament. He also shot a pair of 75’s at the Pryor Invitational where he captured a second place finish.
He has golfed under Flanary’s leadership since the 7th grade and his scores have dropped consistently every year.
Flanary called Meehan a “vital member” of the team that won Academic All-State honors in 2019 and finished sixth at the State Tournament. He is salutatorian of the Coweta Class of 2020 with a grade point average of 4.1356.
She said he would definitely have been her one bag this season.
“Conner is definitely a part of our Tiger Legacy,” Coweta’s golf coach said. “I’m just heartbroken that I didn’t get to see him play out his senior season. We didn’t get one tournament this year.”
Unfortunately, the 2020 All-State Games have been cancelled this summer due to the ongoing pandemic.
Meehan is the fourth Coweta Tiger golfer to earn All-State recognition in the past six years.