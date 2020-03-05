Teams are now being sought for Wagoner Grad Night’s 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament planned Saturday, March 28 at 11 a.m. at the Wagoner County Show Barn.
Entry fee is $30 for a team of two and all proceeds will be used to help finance Grad Night 2020 activities for graduating Wagoner seniors.
There will be cornhole games, concessions music and fun for participants of all ages. Everyone should bring their own lawn chairs.
A custom made cornhole set will be awarded to the winning team.
Registration deadline is Saturday, March 21. For more information or to sign up, call Clistie Gilreath at 918-955-6051.