The Dec. 25 edition of the Wagoner County American-Tribune had a sports story that Wagoner's Patrick Curley was playing in a college football bowl game with his Texas Tech teammates. This was not accurate because Texas Tech was not bowl eligible. The incorrect information came from a source not connected with either the Curley family or the Red Raiders.
Correction
Staff Writer John Ferguson
John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505
Here are your Winners of the 2019 Reader's Choice contest for Coweta. Another record breaking year for voting.
Announcing the winners of the 2019 Reader's Choice contest for Wagoner. This was a record breaking year for voting.
