College Signing Stiles

Coweta senior setter Heather Stiles has signed a letter of intent with Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kan. to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level. An All-State honoree, her career statistics include 3,154 assists, 1,006 digs, 186 serving aces, 267 kills and 35 blocks. She also earned All-World honorable mention honors her senior season. Joining Stiles as she puts her commitment in writing on Wednesday, Feb. 12 were her parents, Andrew and Tammy Stiles, and other family members. JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Several Coweta High School student athletes took part in National Signing Day activities held Wednesday, Feb. 12 in the high school gymnasium.

