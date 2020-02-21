The Coweta Tigers return to the baseball diamond after reaching the Class 5A semi-finals in 2019. They unseated defending 2018 State Champion Bishop Kelley in the regionals on their home diamond to qualify for state.
Head Coach Cody Pair said a very good nucleus of players return this year.
“I believe the experience we return on the mound, at the plate and defensively will make us a tough team in 2020,” Pair said. “I am spoiled. I am able to coach the best group of young men in the state, in my opinion.”
“I get to coach with the best coaching staff I have ever had. Mason Stookey, Blake Dunn and Tristan Ridenour have all done an incredible job developing our team,” he continued. “Our junior high coach is Chase Stookey and volunteering are former player Jordan Waller and Josh Allman. I get to coach in a community that supports and loves our program. I get to do all that and get paid for it!”
Coweta’s coach said the Tigers will compete in probably the toughest district in 5A. Shawnee, Collinsville, Durant and McAlester will all be a challenge.
“Glenpool returns every player from last year’s team that had us down to our last out in regionals. Memorial is no slouch either,” he noted.
Pair said last year he was proud of the team and the toughness they showed. The Tigers’ top three projected arms for the 219 season were not available for different reasons. As a result, Pair started five sophomores and a freshman.
“Any of those factors could have made our team find a reason to be negative or even fold,” Pair admitted.
Pair highlighted several returning playmakers the Tigers are counting on for a return run at the state tournament:
Senior Reed Gaddy, 3B/P, R/R, 3B has started every game since his sophomore year. He was a starter on the mound and selected for All-District honors. Senior Jesse McDermott, OF/1B/P, L/L, pitched as a sophomore but was limited last season due a knee injury in wrestling. He returned late in the year and post season and looks to be a big contributor.
Senior Caleb Byford, P, R/R, is expected to contribute in varsity innings. Senior Chandler Wheeler, P, RHP, will contribute innings on the mound. Senior Grant Latendresse, OF, R/R, will fill several roles as players pitch. He will be a true utility player.
Junior Logan Vaughan, C, S/R, will fill the void left by catcher Tristen Freeman. He was a starter on the mound last year and earned All-District honors. Junior Grant Jones, CF, L/R, has started in center field since his freshman year. He was a lead-off hitter last year and can really run and throw. He also won an All-District nod.
Junior Landon Ray, RF/P, R/R, started in right field last year and pitched a few innings on the mound. The All-District winner has speed and a big arm in the outfield. Junior Cash Singleton, LF/P, R/R, started in left field. He pitched several innings, including against Owasso and Jenks, and performed well. He has speed in the outfield and earned All-District honorable mention honors.
Junior Kooper McCoy, IF/C/P, R/R, plays multiple positions. He was a starter late in the season and earned All-District honorable mention recognition. Junior Gunnar McCollough, P/UT, R/R, returns this year after not playing as a sophomore. He was a starter as a freshman and has a chance to be a front-line arm. He will play several roles.
Sophomore Chase Pair, IF/P, R/R, started at second base last year and will be in the middle infield this season. He played limited innings on the mound but will contribute more this year. He earned All-District honorable mention honors. Sophomore Kade Williams, IF, R/R, will fill roles when players pitch and also contribute offensively.
Freshman Liam Taylor, IF/P, R/R, has a chance to pitch this season. He has a good young arm and will also be a defensive player at multiple infield positions.
Pair said the 2020 Tigers will continue to focus on building a better team day by day and brick by brick. Their goal is to be there at the end with a chance to compete for a state championship.
“This off-season they have worked very hard to develop and prepare themselves for that. They are excited and I couldn’t be more excited for the 2020 season!” Pair concluded
The 2020 season will open Monday, March 2. The Tigers will host the Bishop Kelley Comets at 4:30 p.m. On Thursday, March 5 they will face 6A Broken Arrow on the road at 4:30 p.m.
The Tigers will compete in the Claremore Festival on Saturday, March 7. They will play Tahlequah at 3 p.m. and Oologah at 5:30.
Career Statistics:
Reed Gaddy 46 hits (2 doubles), 32 RBI’s, 46 runs, 42 walks, 19 stolen bases, .262 average/66 innings on the mound, 4-3, 76 hits allowed, 47 runs (36 earned), 37 walks, 57 strike outs, 6 HBP; Jesse McDermott 29 hits (4 doubles), 16 RBI, 30 runs, 8 HBP, 22 walks, .255 average/39.1 inning pitched, 45 hits allowed, 37 runs (23 earned), 36 walks, 40 strike outs, 4 HBP; Caleb Byford 10.2 innings pitched 1-1, 18 hits allowed, 15 runs (10 earned), 9 walks, 18 strike outs, 3 HBP; Grant Latendresse 5 hits (2 doubles, 1 triple), 4 RBI, 13 runs, 2 walks, 1 HBP; Cody Edwards 1 RBI, 11 runs, 2 walks; Logan Vaughan 57 hits (14 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs), 50 RBI, 46 runs, 37 walks, 7 HBP, 6 stolen bases, .290 average/ 54 innings pitched, 50 hits allowed (13 earned), 31 walks, 37 strike outs; Grant Jones 45 hits (12 doubles, 1 triple), 25 RBI, 55 runs, 43 walks, 17 stolen bases, .268 average/ 11.2 innings pitched, 5 hits allowed, 9 runs (9 earned) 16 walks, 14 strikeouts; Dillon Stringer 3 hits, 3 RBI, 3 runs, 1 walk; Tristen Gillespie 2 stolen bases; 4.1 innings on the mound, 3 hits allowed, 0 runs, 1 walk, 7 strike outs; Cash Singleton 12 hits, 9 RBI, 39 runs, 15 walks, 12 stolen bases/ pitching 32 innings, 5-1, 34 hits allowed, 9 runs, 13 walks, 8 stolen bases, .243/pitching 41 innings, 2-1, 40 hits, 34 runs (29 earned) 42 walks, 49 strike outs, 3 HBP; Landon Ray 23 hits (10 doubles, 2 triples), 15 RBI, 15 runs, 8 walks, 10 stolen bases, .284/ 3 innings pitched, 9 hits allowed, 10 runs (10 earned), 7 walks, 0 HBP; Chase Pair 13 hits (3 doubles), 7 RBI, 12 runs, 14 walks, 5 stolen bases, .178/pitching 5 innings, 3 hits, 7 runs allowed (3 earned), 7 walks, 3 strike outs, 3 HBP; Michael Fletcher 1 hit, 8 runs, 2 walks; Kade Williams 2 RBI, 1 run, 1 walk; Tyler Davis 1 run.