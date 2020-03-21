After months of fundraising and seeking donations to compete in the Gulf Shore Classic Baseball Tournament in Alabama, the Coweta Tigers were allowed to make the trip. They were limited to just one game, however, because the Oklahoma Department of Education suspended all play and the Tigers honored that declaration.
“I believe what is being done with everything being shut down is necessary. If one life is saved, then I know that the right decision was made,” Head Coach Cody Pair said Friday. “It doesn’t make it any easier to take or hurt any less for our team and especially our seniors.
“I talked to our team about a few things while we were together in Alabama. I told them on Monday morning that there is no guarantee we will play Tuesday or any more this season for that matter. The most important thing we should do is have fun and be great teammates to each other each and every time we are allowed to step on the field.”
Pair said that has been the mantra Coweta has taken since their games at Claremore.
“If we have fun and be great teammates, then we are going to be just fine,” he explained. “I told them anytime we are able to get back on that field, realize that success and failure are realities of baseball. The most important thing is to enjoy yourself and each other.
“Monday afternoon, after being told of the State Department of Education’s decision to suspend school and all activities, I told them it is ok to be upset about our season being interrupted. Even though I believe the right decision is being made, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t miss playing.”
Pair said team coaches told each player they are here for them in any capacity they can be.
“Our hope as a baseball program is that we are able to finish the season and send our seniors out competing at the highest level we can,” Pair noted. “I spoke with the baseball advisory committee to the OSSAA and told them that the Coweta Tiger baseball team will compete in any capacity that the OSSAA will allow us to for whatever time they will allow us to.
“Our seniors earned that and if we are allowed to, we will relish any games we get to play in the remaining time we have in the 2020 season.”
Facing Trinity Academy, the Tigers lost a 4-0 decision. They finished with three hits but were unable to get a run across the plate. Logan Vaughan had two hits and Gunnar McCollough added the other hit. The Tigers left five runners on the bases.
Chandler Wheeler opened on the mound. In 3.2 innings he allowed five hits, two runs (one earned) and he walked two batters in his first action after coming off the basketball court.
Gabe Childress relieved Wheeler and pitched one-third of an inning. He gave up no hits but allowed two runs (one earned) while walking one batter and hitting one. Landon Hitchcock finished the last three innings. He allowed one hit, no runs and walked a batter.
In earlier season action in the Owasso Festival, the Tigers played Piedmont and posted a 7-2 victory in the process behind six hits. They limited Piedmont to four hits.
Coweta’s Landon Ray had two hits, with three RBIs and a walk. Grant Latendresse also recording two hits along with 2 RBIs and a run scored.
Grant Jones, Reed Gaddy and Vaughan added one hit each and Vaughan also had one RBI.
On the mound, McCollough went for four innings, giving up one unearned run off of two hits. He struck out eight batters and walked three.
Cash Singleton finished the final three innings. He gave up two hits and one unearned run while striking out two batters without allowing a walk.
Future action is totally out of the hands of the Coweta Tigers, who are now 3-4 on the season. Their return to the field will obviously be based on safe competition once authorities feel the Covid-19 virus epidemic is contained.
Piedmont 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 - 2 – 4 – 1
Coweta 2 0 0 1 0 4 X - 7 – 6 - 1
Trinity Academy 0 1 0 1 2 0 0 - 4 – 6 - 0
Coweta Tigers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 – 3 – 3
Team Statistics:
Offense - Hits 45, Doubles 8, Triples 1, Home Runs 2, RBI’s 33, Runs Scored 43, Walks 38, Average .254, Stolen Bases 21.
Pitching: Record 3-4, Strike Outs 42, Walks Allowed 28, Hit By Pitch 5, Runs Allowed 47.
Individual Statistics:
Offense – Hits – Logan Vaughan 9, Reed Gaddy 6, Cash Singleton 6; Doubles – Landon Ray 2, Logan Vaughan 2; Triples – Landon Ray 1; Home Runs – Gunnar McCollough 1, Grant Ladendresse 1; Runs Scored – Cash Singleton 7, Gunnar McCollough 6, Reed Gaddy 5, Walks – Grant Jones 6, Jesse McDermott 5, Landon Ray 4; Average – Logan Vaughan .563, Jesse McDermott .500; Stolen Bases – Reed Gaddy 6, Gunnar McCollough 5.
Pitching – Strike Outs – Gunnar McCollough 15, Cash Singleton 8; Walks Allowed – Cash Singleton 8, Gunnar McCollough 6; Innings Pitched – Gunnar McCollough 8.0, Cash Singleton 7.2; Landon Hitchcock 7.0.