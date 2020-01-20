Three athletes and a supporter who have contributed greatly to the success of the Coweta Tiger baseball program over the years will be inducted this Saturday into the Coweta Baseball Hall of Fame.
On Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Coweta Intermediate High School, Mark Winters, Austin Easley, Dustin Abel and John Winters will become the newest Hall of Fame inductees. They will join the 1999 State Champion Tigers, Steve Howard, Greg Edwards and Kyle Roat as HOF members.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and include a chili dinner, silent auction and live auction. All proceeds will help send the Tigers to the Gulf Shores Classic during spring break to compete with teams all over the United States.
Tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased at the athletic department office or from any baseball player or coach.
Austin Easley was a four year starter with the Tigers from 1997-2000 who played third base, shortstop and pitcher and was a designated hitter. He helped the Tigers win the 1999 State Championship and was the starting pitcher in both game one and the championship game.
In 2000, he was Tulsa All-Metro Pitcher of the Year.
Easley played collegiately at Seminole State College in 2001 and broke his foot the following year, receiving a medical redshirt. He continued at Texarkana Junior College in Texarkana, Tex. Where he earned All-American honors in 2003.
In 2004, he played for the University of Florida. That same year he was the Home Run Derby Champion at the Cape Cod League All Star Game and was drafted and signed with the Boston Red Sox.
Easley finished his career in the Northern League with the Kansas City T-Bones.
These days, he enjoys spending time with family. He is an avid outdoorsman who likes bowhunting, shooting sports, fishing and traveling.
He and his wife, Richelle, have been married for four years. They have one daughter, Isla.
Dustin Abel has played baseball for the better part of 20 years, including four years for the Coweta Tigers from 1998-2001. He was a member of Coweta’s 1999 State Champion team.
He was named to the first team All-Tulsa Metro Team as a sophomore, junior and senior and was All-Tulsa Metro Pitcher of the Year his senior year.
Collegiately, Abel played for two years at Connors State College. During that time, he was part of the 2003 Region 2 Championship, Super Region Championship and Division I NJCAA World Series qualifying team. He was also named to the Region 2 All-Tournament Team.
He then played for two years at Bacone College. In both 2004 and 2005, he was named NAIA Red River Conference Player of the Year and earned 2nd Team All-American honors.
Abel is employed as manufacturing/production manager at Baker Hughes. He said he is a devoted believer, a Saint Louis Cardinals and OU football fan, an avid weekend bass fisherman and enjoys hunting.
He and his wife, Mandy, have been married for 13 years. They have two children, Jaxson (9) and Rylie (7).
Mark Winters played as pitcher and shortstop for the Tigers in the early 1980s, graduating from Coweta High School with the Class of 1984. His senior season, the Tigers advanced to the Regional finals where they were defeated by Mannford, who went on to win the 3A State Champion title that year.
He received All-Metro pitcher honors from the Tulsa Word.
Winters signed with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M where he was named as pitcher for both the All-Conference and All-Region teams. He then signed with Louisiana University.
He played his senior year at Northeastern State University where he graduated in 1990 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health and Human Performance.
Winters has gone on to coach USSAA AAA Baseball with athletes from around the Muskogee area. His teams have won two World Series championships. He continues to give private lessons in both baseball and softball.
He has five children, David, Shelby, Casey, Jenna and Easton, and three grandchildren, Matthew Eli and Charlotte.
John Winters will be inducted to the Hall of Fame with a Distinguished Service Award.
“John is a Vietnam veteran who came back and spent a lot of time, money and effort to build the little league program in Coweta that fed the school program during the 1990s,” Pair noted.
In all, Winters has worked with kids for more than 25 years.