The Coweta Tigers won fifth place in the Tulsa Rogers Tournament over the weekend with a 59-51 win over Tulsa McLain. This completes the team’s regular season tournament action.
Getting on top 37-28 by halftime, the Tigers were able to control the flow of the game for the win. Scoring were Chandler Wheeler with 13 points, followed by Seth Anderson 12, Tyler Arreola 10, Tryston Doherty 8, Hayden Brewster 7, Na’Kylan Starks 6 and Landon Hitchcock 3.
“Right now the inconsistence of this team does not give them an opportunity to think more than one game ahead,” Coach Brandon Maddux said when asked about 5A Regional chances after just four more games.
The team returns to Metro Lakes Conference action this week.
“The way we’re playing, everything is day-to-day. We need to get better every single day in practice. Practice and team maturity are the keys right now for the players and us coaches,” Maddux pointed out.
“I like the ceiling I see for this team and we are not anywhere near that yet, with time running out. Right now, we need to concentrate on every practice and every game,” he added.
In consolation semi-final action Friday, the Tigers got off to a slow start on both ends of the court. They missed lots of shots they usually complete and defensively, the quickness and speed of Tulsa Rogers JV had them a little off balance.
After the opening period, Coweta began to establish a more consistent game and moved steadily away from the JV Ropers. The Tigers trailed 15-12 after the first eight minutes, then led 30-26 at halftime. They expanded that lead to 48-34 after three periods.
Leading the scoring was Wheeler with 19 points and Seth Anderson with 13. Following were Landon Hitchcock 8, Brewster 7, Tye Lair 6, Starks 5, Arreola 3, Ford 3 and Colin Graham 2.
Coweta opened the tournament against Oklahoma City Star Spencer. The Tigers were unable to stay with the Bobcats as they blasted 10 three-pointers and out-scored Coweta 21-8 in the fourth period to win 75-53.
For the Tigers, the outside and long shots were just not falling consistently.
Trailing just 39-31 at halftime, the Tigers were never able to catch up after the opening few minutes of the game. Arreola led the team in scoring with a season high 21 points. Also scoring were Landon Hitchcock 9, Starks 8, Wheeler 7, Brewster 3 and Tryston Doherty 2.
Junior inside power Jacob Mills was on the bench with his ankle in a boot, unable to compete.
Coweta began the week by hosting the Pryor Tigers in Metro Lakes Conference action. The host Tigers led through most of the first half for a slim 28-26 halftime advantage, but the visiting Tigers out-scored Coweta 20-11 in the third period to take control before cruising to a 60-55 win.
Trailing 46-39 after that wild third period, the Tigers battled back to tie the score at 46 when Wheeler hitting a basket and two free throws and Brewster added a three to open the fourth period.
Coweta briefly took the lead 51-50 with 3:10 left in the game, but Pryor regained control for the win.
Coweta lost junior post Jacob Mills in the opening period to an ankle injury after he scored the Tigers’ first four points. He did not return to the game, which put the inside battle on Wheeler who responded with 19 points to lead the Tigers.
Doherty followed with 10 points, Arreola added 9, Starks 7, Brewster 6 and Anderson 3.
The Tigers hosted Grove on Tuesday night and Skiatook on Friday, followed by a trip to Glenpool next Tuesday. All are Metro Lakes Conference games.
Pryor 11— 15 — 20 — 14 = 60
Coweta 11 — 17 — 11 — 16 = 55
---
Star-Spencer 17 — 22 — 15 — 21 = 75
Coweta 12 — 19 — 14 — 8 = 53
--
Coweta 12 — 18 — 18 — 18 = 66
T. Rogers JV 15 — 11 — 8 — 6 = 40