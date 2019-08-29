Coweta Lady Tiger softball evened their District 5A-3 record at 2-2 this week in action against Tulsa Edison at Tiger Field. Coweta won a 17-0, 2-hit shutout by senior pitcher Kirbi Tiger who worked in the circle. Lady Tiger sluggers recorded a home run, three triples and two doubles.
Tiger struck out six batters, limiting the Lady Eagles to just two hits without allowing a walk or a run. She also had three hits and scored three runs in the game.
Centerfielder Maddie Wheat raced around the bases after blasting the ball into the right field corner to record an inside-the-park home run and catcher Rhilee Denton added two hits, including a double, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.
Ashlyn Oswald, Bailey Cooper and Braedyn Sheofee all contributed triples in the game. Sheofee cleared the bases for 3 RBIs, a run and she also had a walk. Madison Hedge doubled with 2 RBIs.
Wheat led off the Tiger offense in the bottom of the first inning with her round-tripper. Oswald and Copper followed with back-to-back triples and Sheofee added a triple late in the inning as the Lady Tigers scored seven runs. They added six more runs in the second and finished off the run-rule win with four runs in the fourth.
Overall, the Lady Tigers had 12 hits to push their season record to 8-6 at the end of August.
“Feel like (we've seen) a big change since last Wednesday. We had a team meeting to work out some problems and now I see us working better as a team, it's a much better environment," Head Coach Desiree Booker said. "They needed that and they took it in. It's been about having each other’s back.
“It's a completely different environment around the team. Whole attitudes have changed and we have been more successfully since.”
The Lady Tigers had a double header at Tulsa Hale postponed due to impending rain. The games will be made up Sept. 19 at 4:30 at Hale High School on 21st Street, west of Memorial Drive.
Moving into September action, Wheat leads the team with 19 hits including three doubles, one triple and two home runs. She boasts a batting average of .529. Iott co-leads in doubles (four), triples (two), runs scored (14) and walks (six). Cooper co-leads in doubles (four) and Tiger co-leads in RBIs (9) with Sheofee.
Freshman Tarun Robinson had led the way in the circle with a 6-3 record in 38.1 innings of work. She has 28 strike outs, 20 walks-allowed and she has hit four batters.
Next action for the Lady Tigers is September 5 at Tulsa Kelley with a 5 p.m. start. They will host Claremore on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m.
Tulsa Edison 0 0 0 0 0 0-2-8
Coweta 7 6 0 4 x 17-12-3
Individual Statistics: Tiger 3 hits, 3 runs; Denton 2 hits, with double, 2 RBI’s, 2 runs scored, walk; Wheat 1 home run, 1 RBI, 1 run scored; Oswald 1 triple, 2 runs scored; Cooper 1 triple, 1 RBI, 1 run scored; Iott 2 runs scored, 2 walks; Miller 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 run scored; Sheofee 1 triple, 3 RBI’s, 1 run scored, 1 walk; Hedge 1 double, 2 RBI’s; Dill 2 runs scored, 2 walks and Henderson 1 RBI.
Pitching: Tiger (5 inn) 2 hits, 0 runs, 6 strike outs, 0 walks.
Team Statistics: 12 hits, 17 runs scored,12 RBI’s, 6 walks, 5 left on base.
August Individual Statistics: Wheat 19 hits with 3 doubles, 1 triple and 2 home runs; 7 RBI’s, 12 runs scored; 2 walks, .529 average; Iott 12 hits with 4 doubles, 2 triples, 8 RBI’s, 14 runs scored, 6 walks, .375 average; Oswald 12 hits with 1 double and 1 triple, 4 RBI’s, 10 runs scored, 1 walk, .314 average; Cooper 12 hits with 4 doubles and 1 triple, 7 RBI’s, 11 runs scored, 2 walks, .324 average; Tiger 11 hits, with 1 double, 9 RBI’s, 10 runs scored, 1 walk, .258 average; Robinson 8 hits, 6 RBI’s, 5 walks, .308 average; Denton 6 hits with 1 double, 6 RBI’s, 2 runs scored, 4 walks, .167 average; Sheofee 5 hits with 2 doubles and 1 triple, 9 RBI’s, 3 runs scored, 3 walks, 2 stolen bases, .148 average; Hedge 3 hits with 1 double, 3 RBI’s, 5 runs scored, 4 walks and Dill 3 hits, 1 RBI, 4 runs scored, 3 walks.
Team Pitching Statistics: Robinson (38.1 inn) 6-3 record, 28 strike outs, 20 walks, 44 hits allowed, 31 runs, 23 earned, 4 hit by pitch; Tiger (18 inn) 2-1 record, 11 strike outs, 4 walks, 7 hits allowed, 11 runs, 4 earned; Sheofee (8 inn) 1 strike out, 5 walks, 7 hits allowed, 11 runs, 4 earned and Hedge (3 inn) 2 strike outs, 1 walk, 11 hits allowed, 13 runs, 5 earned, 1 hit by pitch.