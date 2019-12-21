As Coweta softball coach Desiree Hall begins to organize Coweta's first slow-pitch team in many years, this special post by the coach was noted on social media.
“Of my 19 girls, I only have a couple that have to take finals, which could be due to one absence too many," Hall wrote. "We haven’t had anyone on the failing list, probation or anything all year. I have a couple that will be taking them to increase a B to an A and I am proud of this choice.
“My girls come to school and make the grades in summary. Anyone wanting to be a part of our program needs to realize F's are not acceptable, D's are not tolerated and we don’t like C's. B's are alright if you worked hard for it and A’s are what we strive for. We’ve got girls in concurrent enrollment, taking classes at tech and maintaining awesome grade point averages. I am a proud coach!
“(We have) Student athletes who care about their future. Coweta Softball at the high school level is all about that. I'm proud of my girls," Hall noted. Thank you to the parents of our program that care enough to stay on top of your girls to make this happen. When we expect great grades in the classroom, that’s what happens! Stay logged into PowerSchool and stay on em’!”
Readers see this as positive feedback from a dedicated coach and a model for any program, anywhere.