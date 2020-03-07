Following on the heels of being named as the Oklahoma 5A Girls Academic State Champions, the Coweta Lady Tigers made a statement Thursday night at Catoosa. They upset 5A No. 1 Tulsa Will Rogers 69-57 to advance to one of the top seeds in the State Championship Tournament that opens Thursday, March 12 in the Tulsa area.
The Lady Tigers never trailed as they put together a total package of scoring, defense and rebounding. They took a 21-point, 36-15 lead into intermission and kept the Lady Ropers at bay in the third period.
One key element in the second half proved to be massive. Junior Alyvia Schumacher came off the bench in the third quarter and gave Coweta 13 points, sinking a trio of 3-pointers in the process.
“We played great team basketball on Thursday and executed our game plan well against a solid Will Rogers team,” Coach Desiree Booker said. “It payed off because the girls really locked in on the main focus of rebounding and attacking the basket. We had some very clutch rebounds in that game from everyone, but Lexi (Mercer) pulled down a season high of 15.
“We had a great scorer in Alyvia (Schumacher) coming off the bench. She knocked down some big-time shots and became quite the scoring catalyst for us. Madi (Wheat) and Linda (Brice) also helped lead the attack offensively by attacking the basket and getting to the line.”
“(I am) Very proud of every single one of these girls. I can’t say enough. They are clearly intelligent young ladies (Academic State Champions) and a very physically talented team as well to become Area Champions. I enjoy watching their hard work pay off.”
Rogers mounted a solid fourth-period panic challenge. They outscored the Lady Tigers 23-17, but the deficit was much too large by that time for it to be effective.
Coweta had built a 52-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Schumacher led the way down the stretch with two three-pointers and a regular bucket to hold off Rogers and the Lady Ropers’ hopes for a miracle comeback.
Wheat committed her fourth foul with :38.3 left in the third period and sat out most of the final period. She returned to finish with three of four free throws in the final minute of action. Brice also hit three of four free throws in the fourth period for the Lady Tigers.
Wheat, Coweta’s lone senior, led the way with 18 points. She was followed by Brice 17, Schumacher 13, Alexxia Mercer 10, Hannah Meadows 6, Allyson Mercer 3 and Moriah Reed 2.
The Lady Tigers have earned their third straight trip to the 5A State Tournament. They advanced to the semi-finals two years ago before losing to 2018 champion Tulsa Booker T. Washington. Last year, they lost in the quarterfinals.
Coweta 19 -17 - 16 -17 = 69
T. Rogers 10 - 5 - 19 - 23 = 57