Coweta Tigers moved to 2-0 in District 5A-3 action Friday night with their second straight long road trip, this time defeating the Durant Lions 33-16. Sophomore quarterback Gage Hamm threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as the Tigers rolled up 341 yards of offense.
Hamm completed 15 of 19 passes for three touchdowns, without an interception and he led all rushers with 67 yards on 9 carries and two rushing touchdowns. He scored on runs of 12 and 18 yards.
Freshman Mason Ford led in receiving yards with 5 catches for 72 yards and touchdown catches for 18 yards and 15 yards. Senior place kicker Brody Rucker was successful on 3 extra-point kicks. Gunnar McCollough caught 2 passes for 47 yards. Wesley Spohn caught 2 passes for 32 yards, Piper Pennington one pass for 16 yards and Brent Barlow caught one for 13 yards.
Senior receiver Blake Lair grabbed 4 balls for 29 yards and a 4-yard touchdown. Lair raised his career reception yardage record to 1,434 yards, raised his career touchdown record to 24 and now needs only 5 catches to break the 1984 career receiving record of 84 catches.
Hamm was the top rusher for the Tigers with 67 yards on 9 trips, followed by Piper Pennington with 41 yards on 9 attempts. The Tigers finished the game with 132 yards rushing on 24 attempts and 2 touchdowns.
Durant had its best offensive performance of the season Friday according to the Durant paper with 361 yards of total offense. They rushed for 224 yards and 1 touchdown and passed for 137 yards and 1 touchdown and added at 24-yard field goal plus 1 extra-point kick. Rushing touchdown went 18 yards and passing score was for 10 yards.
“We’re really excited to be 2-0 in district. The win wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take it. Gage Hamm had a great night. He completed 80% of his passes and had three touchdowns with no interceptions. We have a huge game this Friday night with one of the best teams in Oklahoma,” Tigers Head Coach Tim Harper said Saturday.
Looking ahead, the Tigers have what could well be the 5A-3 District battle of the season Friday night as they host the hard-hitting Tulsa Edison Eagles and Nebraska commit Sevion Morrison who scored four touchdowns Friday night as they demolished the Tulsa Bishop Kelley Comets on their home field 33-14.
Last year the Eagles thumped the Tigers as the Coweta defense had absolutely no answer for Morrison as he played less than three-quarters but scored a team-record 5 touchdowns. Morrison is destroying Eagles offensive records as he completes his senior season. Edison’s 6 wins last season matched a 13-year program high.
Xavier Richards had 4 interceptions and averaged 13.6 yards on 11 pass receptions last year and Wyatt Ellis is the top returning tackler from last year with 55, but Jacob Youngblood had 6 tackles for loss.
Edison opened the season with a loss to 6A-2 Sapulpa 21-13 and since have won four games, over Tulsa Memorial 67-0, Claremore 27-6 and Glenpool 50-0 before thumping Kelley last week. Now leading 5A-3.
With Coweta’s wins at Ada and Durant, Edison and the Tigers are currently tied for the lead in the district with 2-0 starts and lots of football ahead. Game time at Tiger Field Friday will be 7 p.m.