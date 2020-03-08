The Coweta Tigers went 0-3 on the baseball diamond last week, but got the opportunity to face some rugged competition as the 2020 baseball campaign is off and running.
The Tigers lost their opener at home to the Bishop Kelley Comets 8-0 in seven innings. They suffered an 11-10 loss at Skiatook before dropping a 10-1 loss to 6A Broken Arrow Tigers on the BA artificial turf.
At Broken Arrow, Coweta fell behind 4-0 in the first inning and never recovered, losing 10-1 in five innings. The only run came off a home run by junior Gunnar McCollough over the left field fence in the second inning.
Grant Jones and Grant Latendresse provided the only other hits for Coweta as they left four runners on base. Broken Arrow had three doubles and eight RBI’s in the win.
Reed Gaddy opened on the mound, going three innings and giving up eight hits and five runs (four earned). He had one strikeout and two walks.
Jesse McDermott went the rest of the way giving up six hits and five runs (two earned), while striking out two batters and walking one.
Making their first road trip to Skiatook, the Tigers lost an 11-10 slug fest. Coweta fell behind 3-0 after two innings but scored six runs in the third and one in the fourth to briefly take the lead. The Bulldogs came back with four runs in the fourth to deadlock the score at 7-7.
Coweta had eight walks in the game but stranded 11 runners on the bases.
Both teams scored three runs in the fifth and Skiatook got the winning run in the sixth.
Liam Taylor went the opening four innings on the mound for the Tigers. He gave up 11 hits, seven runs (five earned), had three strikeouts and no walks allowed.
Cash Singleton finished the game, giving up one hit, four runs (three earned), recording three strikeouts and five walks allowed.
Logan Vaughan went three-for-three at the plate with a double, two RBIs, two runs scored and walked twice. McDermott had two hits, two RBIs, one run and walked once. Chase Pair had a double with one run and one walk.
Gaddy added a hit with two RBIs, a run and a walk. Gunnar McCollough had a hit, with an RBI and a run scored. Singleton and Latendresse also had one hit apiece.
Gaddy and McCollough each stole two bases, with Vaughan and Grant Jones having one each.
In the season opener, Bishop Kelley threw a no-hitter against the Tigers, who had a rocky start. They committed four errors and struck out 15 times while drawing seven walks. Three Tiger pitchers combined for eight strikeouts, with only four walks.
Kelley scored five runs in the second inning after stranding the bases loaded in the first inning. The Comets added a run in the sixth and two in the seventh for the impressive season start.
McCollough opened on the mound for the Tigers. He gave up five runs and five hits while striking out batters. He did not allow a walk in three innings of work.
Kooper McCoy went the next 2.1 innings giving up one run on two hits, with one strikeout and three walks. Gaddy finished the final 1.2 innings with two runs allowed off three hits. He struck out a pair of Comets.
Kelley had 10 hits and did not commit an error in the game.
Next action for the Tigers will be in the Owasso Festival Thursday where they are scheduled to face Piedmont at 12:30 p.m., followed by a game against the Jay Bulldogs. On Friday the Tigers will host Jay before Spring Break takes them to the Gulf Shores Classic Tournament on the Gulf Coast.
See photo gallery at www.wagonercountyat.com.
Tulsa Kelley 0 5 0 0 0 1 2 - 8 – 10 - 0
Coweta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 – 0 - 4
Coweta 0 0 6 1 3 0 0 - 10 – 10 – 2
Skiatook 1 2 0 4 3 1 X - 11 – 12 – 1
Coweta 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 – 3 - 2
Broken Arrow 4 0 1 3 2 - 10 – 14 - 1