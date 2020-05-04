Ava and Mikey Voyles of Coweta harvested turkeys during the SE Oklahoma Youth Spring turkey season. Mikey (pictured here with dad, Rusty) is 9-years-old and in the third grade at Coweta’s Southside Elementary. Ava is 12-years-old and in the sixth grade at Heritage IGC. Ava and Mikey’s mom is Amanda Voyles.
Coweta family gets two turkeys during spring hunt
