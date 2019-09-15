The opening drive made it seem like it was going to be a long night for the Coweta Tigers when they hosted the Tigers of Tahlequah in a 5A battle Friday night. But the rest of the game settled into a defensive dual deluxe as Tahlequah won it on a safety, 9-7.
All of Tahlequah’s points came in the opening period. From that point forward, the Coweta defense got it together and kept the powerful, veteran offense at bay. The Tigers kept highly rated tailback Dae Dae Leathers out of the end zone.
Coweta’s offense in the game basically was one 71-yard run by senior running back Piper Pennington as he shot through the gap created by the line and raced to the south end zone. Brody Rucker kicked the extra point to get the Tigers on the board.
The difference in the game would turn out to be a low snap on a Coweta punt with their backs against the end zone. The play turned into a safety when punter Landon Ray attempted to get out of trouble by reversing his field after picking up the ball.
He went into the end zone where he was tackled with 4:18 left in the opening period, giving Tahlequah a 9-0 lead.
Tiger Head Coach Tim Harper said after the game that Coweta's starting center broke his hand last week, accounting for the miscue on the first punt snap. After that, Coweta did not have a problem with the snap on five more punts.
“They (Tahlequah) are a great football team, well balanced and have veteran talent," Harper said. "We have to teach our guys how to fight, and tonight we did play 48-minutes against a top 10 team. Just a few plays that made a big difference."
“I am proud of our defense, they were outstanding. We are getting better, but we have to learn more how to practice. We felt the kids took it easy during early week practices," the coach continued. "We played a solid half last week and thought they could relax a little. We must practice hard every day, we are young and still have lots to learn. Overall I am proud of our coaching staff and kids.”
Penalty flags were the main story for much of the game. Coweta was penalized seven times for 58 yards while Tahlequah received 10 infractions for 95 yards. Tahlequah overcame two penalties on their opening touchdown drive, but got an advantage with an interference call on a pass into the end zone on a third and five play from the five-yard line that led to their touchdown.
One positive for the Coweta offense was they did not commit a turnover while Tahlequah had three that included a pass interception and two fumbles lost. Jaxon Stidham intercepted the Tahlequah pass in the first half, stopping a drive.
Jesse McDermott recovered a fumbled punt return and Brody Rucker stopped another drive, recovering a fumble at the 10-yard line and returning it to the 19.
Statistically, Coweta struggled. Statistician Roy Bradshaw recorded the Tigers with only 64 yards rushing on 26 attempts, with 24 yards in rushing losses coming from the muffed punt. In passing, the Tigers only had 46 yards on six completions with 10 attempts by quarterback Gage Hamm.
Senior receiver Blake Lair caught three passes for 30 yards, working against a double team defense most of the night, Gunnar McCollough caught one pass for 12 yards and Wesley Spohn caught one for four yards.
Top rusher for the Tigers was Pennington with five carries for 76 yards and the touchdown of 7l yards.
Catoosa is next on the Tiger schedule as they prepare for their first road game of the season. The Indians are also off to a tough start, losing the opener to Sallisaw 22-14 in overtime and falling this week to Glenpool, 26-7.
The Indians graduated a large, talented class last year and are having some of the same youth learning experiences as the Tigers. Game time will be 7 p.m. at Catoosa.
Tahlequah 9 0 0 0 9
Coweta 0 7 0 0 7
Scoring:
Tahlequah – Simeon Armstrong 3-yard run. Trae Patrick kick.
Tahlequah – Safety on a fumbled punt snap.
Coweta – Piper Pennington 71-yard run. Brody Rucker kick.