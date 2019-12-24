Proposed arrangement of the 16-team eastern Oklahoma districts for the 2020-21 football seasons have been forwarded to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association for final approval at their January meeting.
If the two districts stay as proposed, Coweta will continue to be in 5A-3 with Tulsa Kelley, Durant, McAlester and Tulsa Edison. Joining the 8-team district will be Shawnee (moving down from 6AII-2), Tulsa East Central and Tulsa Will Rogers.
District 5A-4 will include newcomer Sapulpa (moving down from 6AII-2), Glenpool and Tulsa Hale.