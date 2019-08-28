Coweta Tigers

Sept. 16 Bishop Kelley Away 6 p.m. Sept. 23 Glenpool Home 6 p.m. Sept. 30 Wagoner Away 6 p.m. Oct. 7 Collinsville Home 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 Tahlequah Away 6 p.m. Oct. 21 Edison Away 6 p.m.

Tags