There is still time to sign up for the inaugural Coweta Tiger Football 5K Run planned this Saturday, Aug. 3. The 8 a.m. event will cover a 3.1 mile stretch in the Coweta community that begins and ends at Tiger Field.
For those who just enjoy walking, there will be a 1 Mile Fun Run Walk as well.
Entry fee is $40 for the 5K Run and $30 for the Fun Run/Walk. The cost for students is $25 for either event.
Event organizers say race packets can be picked up through August 2 at the Tigers Paw in Coweta or at the registration table on race day. This will be a new USATF certified course, and race timing will be provided by I-40 Race Service.
Medals will be presented to the top three male and female finishers in each 5K age group, ranging from 8-Under to 70 and over.
To help make this fundraiser extra fun, Coweta School Superintendent Jeff Holmes has issued a challenge of representation to all Coweta graduating classes. He will participate in the 5K Run, representing the Coweta Class of 1987.
"How many years can we get to participate, and who will have the most representation? Game on!" organizers exclaim.
An added bonus to the run is that the Coweta Animal Shelter will have pets on site that are in need of adoption.
"You don't have to run or walk or be a volunteer to come out to our event," planners note. "Come shop with the vendors, get coffee, water or donuts from the Coweta cheerleaders, enjoy a sno cone from Kona Ice or a barbeque sandwich from Son of a Gun Barbeque
"While here, look for a new addition to your family from the Coweta Animal Shelter! They are binging animals that would love to be adopted!
For more information, contact Geri Holmes via email at geriholmes7@gmail.com.