Scott Chronister
Assistant Head Coach/
Co-Offensive Coordinator
Providing solid help to first year Head Coach Tim Harper, Coach Chronister brings former head coaching experience at Tulsa Hale as well as 6A assistant experience at Sapulpa to the Tigers. This is his third year with the Tigers and was an asset in coordinating Spring practice after the departure of Coach Tim Holt, Jr.
David McGrath
Defensive Line
A rock solid veteran on the Tiger coaching staff, Coach McGrath begins his 15th season at Coweta. Experienced in virtually all offensive types of attacks over the years, his defensive linemen last season had a solid campaign of tackles, helping the Tigers advance to the 5A quarterfinals.
Josh Moses
Offensive Line
Beginning his second season on the Tiger varsity staff, Coach Moses has worked in the junior high program and is faced with the job of adapting his group’s blocking schemes to a new attack expected with the start of a new coaching regime.
Tristen Ridenour
Running Backs
Beginning his second year with the Tiger varsity, Coach Ridenour will be charged with adapting to the new offensive philosophy brought to the Tigers with the change of head coach. He has some returning talent to help with the transition.
Joe McHenry
Linebackers
Coach McHenry is new to the Tiger varsity coaching staff, but no stranger to Coweta Tiger football. His dad, Ronald McHenry, was Coweta head football coach from 1981-2003. Coming to the Tigers from 21 years with the Catoosa Indians, he should fit right in with the changing culture of the program under a new head coach. “It feels good to be back — like coming home, but it definitely is a lot different,” Coach McHenry said.
Dustin Steele
Tight Ends
New to the staff as an adjunct coach, Coach Steele comes to the Tigers from Muskogee last year. He has made coaching stops at Tulsa Union, Broken Arrow (twice) Tulsa East Central, Owasso and Catoosa. He graduated from Northeastern State University where he played football and baseball.
Chase Stookey
Defensive Backs
Joining the staff this season, Coach Stookey student taught at Coweta four years ago. He comes to the Tigers from Dewey where he worked with defensive ends, linebackers, as offensive coordinator and with the defensive secondary.