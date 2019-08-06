Reserved seating for 2019 Coweta High School Tiger home football games will go on sale beginning Monday, Aug. 12.
Athletic Department Secretary Kerri Bradshaw said ticket sales will be offered each weekday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the athletic department office, located at the Intermediate High School, 14699 S. 30th E. Ave.
Reserve seating is sold on a first-come, first-serve basis and payment is required in full at the time of reservation.
Ticket prices will remain the same as last year — $60 for stadium chair seating and $40 for a regular bench seat. Acceptable forms of payment are cash and check only. Checks should be made payable to Coweta Public Schools.
Regular season home games this season include Wagoner (Sept. 6), Tahlequah (Sept. 13), Tulsa Edison (Oct. 11), McAlester (Oct. 17 — Homecoming) and Bishop Kelley (Nov. 1).
“The hard-hitting excitement during the game and exhilaration of great music during halftime can best be experienced from your specifically selected seats from our reserved seating section,” Bradshaw explained. “Reserve seating assures you of your seat for all five home games and any home post-season game. You will, however, be required to pay the gate admission for playoff games as admission is then dictated by the OSSAA. Any existing passes are null and void.”
For more information, contact the athletic department office at 918-486-6103, ext. 8006.