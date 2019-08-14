Reserved seating for 2019 Coweta High School Tiger home football games are now on sale. Ticket sales will be offered each weekday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the athletic department office, located at the Intermediate High School, 14699 S. 30th E. Ave.
Reserve seating is sold on a first-come, first-serve basis and payment is required in full at the time of reservation.
Ticket prices are $60 for stadium chair seating and $40 for a regular bench seat. Acceptable forms of payment are cash and check only. Checks should be made payable to Coweta Public Schools.
Regular season home games this season include Wagoner (Sept. 6), Tahlequah (Sept. 13), Tulsa Edison (Oct. 11), McAlester (Oct. 17 — Homecoming) and Bishop Kelley (Nov. 1).
Reserve seating assures ticket holders of the same seat for all five home games and any home post-season game. However, ticket holders will be required to pay the gate admission for playoff games as admission is then dictated by the OSSAA. Any existing passes are null and void.
For more information, contact the athletic department office at 918-486-6103, ext. 8006.