Coweta Tiger football is off and running in preparation for the 2019 season, battling hard against a solid Choctaw Yellowjackets team Friday night at Broken Arrow Stadium. The Tigers scored twice and defensively stopped Choctaw three times on pass interceptions.
The Tigers had some success offensively, with several nice rushes and some quality pass completions.
A major first scrimmage point to make is the Tigers did not turn the ball over.
“We have two weeks to get lots of junk cleaned up. The good deal is, we have two weeks to get it done," Head Coach Tim Harper said to his team after the scrimmage. "We got three picks and did not turn the ball over. Defense, I am proud of you, great work."
“Offense, we can’t go in the tank when things don’t go right, and our offensive line has a lot to clean up. We were inside the 30 several times and did not score. One key thing is we have to be positive with each other."
Harper said he saw lots of positives, but the team needs to work on communication and signals.
"We are getting close," he added. "It is now up to you guys what kind of team we are going to be. That is on you.”
Interceptions were made by Zaydin Skinner, Caleb Phillips and Jaxon Stidham. Touchdowns were scored by quarterback Gage Hamm on a four yard run and Mason Ford on a 22-yard reception.
Preseason District 5A-3 rankings by opposing coaches do not give the 2019 Coweta Tigers much respect, with the deflections off last year’s squad and changing coaches, but that gives the Tigers a chance to rise to the occasion and possible surprise some of those coaches.
Bishop Kelley is the pre-season favorite to repeat as district champs, followed by Tulsa Edison with Nebraska commit Sevion Morrison who needs less than 1,000 yards to break Spencer Tillman's long standing team rushing record.
Ada and McAlester complete the top four pre-season selections.
Coweta’s second non-district game hosting Tahlequah sees them ranked third in District 5A-4 behind Collinsville and Claremore. Skiatook is the fourth selection by that district’s coaches.
Challenges are great for the Coweta Tigers this season, but young talent surprised a lot of in-the-know football folks last year with a drive to the 5A quarterfinals. Don’t count them out just yet.
Up next will be a scrimmage Friday night at Collinsville before the final week of preparations to host perennial 4A powerhouse Wagoner’s Bulldogs for the Highway 51 Shootout Friday night, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.