Even though fall sports are in full swing, the Coweta Golf Booster Club is making plans for its annual golf tournament to support Coweta boys’ and girls’ golf teams this coming spring.
The 2019 Coweta Tiger Golf Classic will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at The Woods Golf Club, 11872 S. 274th E. Ave. in Coweta. This is a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.
Entry fee is $240 per team, which includes four players, green fee, cart, lunch and prizes.
First place team will receive $750 and second place team will receive $250. These amounts are based on 25 teams, and will be prorated if less participate.
There will be a longest drive and putt contest and prizes awarded on some of the par 3 holes.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Tiger Head Coach Brenda Flanary said, adding proceeds will be used to purchase uniforms, cover travel expenses and purchase training equipment. “Come and support Tiger golf!”
To sign up or for more information, contact Mike Darst at 918-408-2087.