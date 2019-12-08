Working in their second straight road game of the new season, the Coweta Lady Tigers stormed to a 34-17 first half lead off pressure defense and power outside shooting to defeat the Skiatook Lady Bulldogs 57-35 Friday night.
Junior forward Alexxia Mercer sank a trio of three-pointers, scoring eight first period points to get the Lady Tigers off to a 21-10 start. She finished the night with five three-pointers and a game high 22 points.
Senior Madison Wheat and junior Linda Brice added 15 points apiece for the Lady Tigers. Completing the scoring were Amanda Geneva 2, Hannah Meadows 1, Cooper Hilton 1, Allyson Mercer 1.
“We missed a lot of shots but played good defense at times and we didn’t rebound well on the offensive end," Head Coach Brad Crace said. "To win and not play your best shows some maturity. I would be worried if we were playing out best ball right now."
“I'm disappointed with our shooting overall, but we played hard. These girls always play hard," he added.
The Lady Tigers opened Metro Lakes Conference action Tuesday night with a tough, overtime road loss to the Grove Lady Ridgerunners, 60-56. Coweta only scored 5 points in the fourth period after leading 42-37 after three quarters. Grove outscored Coweta 13-9 in the overtime period.
Other conference action last Tuesday saw Tahlequah defeat Skiatook, 44-30, and Pryor defeat Claremore, 43-37.
Junior Alexxia Mercer led the Lady Tigers with 16 points, followed by Linda Brice 8, Madison Wheat 10, Allyson Mercer 8, Hannah Meadows 5, Moriah Reed 3 and Katelyn Brians 2.
The Lady Tigers will compete in the Inola Basketball Tournament Monday through Saturday and play their home opener against Glenpool on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
At Inola, the Lady Tigers against Siloam Springs, Arkansas. If they win they will play again at 7 p.m. Thursday in the semi-finals against the winner of Inola-Fort Gibson. A loss would send them to a Friday consolation game at 7 p.m. against the loser of that same game.
Scoring by Quarters
Coweta 14 13 15 5 9 - 56
Grove 14 12 11 10 13 - 60
---
Coweta 21 13 8 15 - 57
Skiatook 10 7 8 10 - 35