Electric go-kart racing is currently satisfying Koby Phipps’ need for speed.
Phipps’ goal is to one day spin around NASCAR tracks. An ultimate pie-in-the-sky dream would be to drive Formula-1 auto racers.
For now, the Coweta High School junior will stick to racing around the Xtreme Racing’s tracks in Broken Arrow. He not only trains there, but works there.
However, Phipps had to make a tough decision not too long ago. He had a paying job, but was not eligible for the American E-Kart Championship at Accelerate Indoor Speedway & Events in Mokena, Ill., a suburb of Chicago.
To be eligible, Phipps, 16, had to quit his job first. And, he did.
It turned out to be a darn good decision. He won the qualifying competition and advanced to the National stage.
Phipps was one of 22 drivers to make it, but 15 of those were adults and the others were teenagers.
From Aug. 23-25, Phipps turned in a remarkable driving performance to finish National Runner-up. He got $2,500 for the effort.
What made Phipps’ run so special?
After setting track records three times before the big races for the best starting positions began, he got a kart that some kind of battery problem that hampered its speed.
He still qualified for the three big races, but well back in the pack at seventh.
If you have ever seen an electric go-kart track, you know it is not super wide and has many turns. Passing amateurs is probably easy, but a group of seasoned drivers is another thing altogether.
Still, Phipps drove his heart out.
He improved his standing after every race and came into Sunday’s last race in fourth, just a few points behind second and third, but way out of first.
Phipps even drove better on Sunday. He quickly got into second and found he had closed dramatically on the eventual champion after all.
“I had a bad car (in qualifying),” Phipps said. “Seventh wasn’t good for me. I had to move up every race.”
Only the top three got paid at Nationals, so Phipps’ big check was worth the trip. Most of the trip was paid by the owners of BA’s Xtreme Go Kart Racing & Virtual Reality Games. They funded the hotel, food money and would have paid for airfare, but Phipps wanted to scout out the two tracks early. He drove up early with his parents.
What will he do with the money?
“Save it for a race car,” Phipps said with a smile.
Phipps’ dad, Tony, may be responsible for the racing bug.
“I had been drag racing since before I could drive (legally),” Tony said.
“I started racing because he took me,” Koby said of his dad. “NASCAR: That’s the goal. Formula 1 would be crazy.”
Tony quickly chimed with a grin: “I hope he makes it. So, I can retire.”
Like stated earlier, Koby had to give up his job for almost two months to qualify for Nationals. Once he returned, it took only a couple days for the owners at X-treme to call and rehire him.
Phipps’ racing manager is Brandon Dixon. Koby’s mom, Alisha, handled the photos and other press information.
The most humorous part of the story was explained this way by Koby.
He decided he needed a racing name that was something other than just Koby Phipps. So, he came up with Koko Rodriguez.
Not everyone there knew Koby was Koko.
After burning up the track with track record times, Koby stood before the racing board and could hear others ask about that Koko driver.
They were thinking that this was not supposed to be an international competition.
It was a fun diversion for the heated competition that followed. Everyone learned later Koby was quite the driver.
Some might say he was “muy rapido.”