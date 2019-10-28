The Coweta Lady Tigers are headed for the 2019 State Cross Country Meet this Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe after earning a third place finish at the 5A Regional Meet held Oct. 26 in Sand Springs.
Coweta finished behind Bishop Kelley and Guthrie and take a Top 5 ranking into the final competition of the season.
“Our girls ran exceptionally well, finished close together and were all in the Top 30 individually. They did a super job!” exclaimed Coach Bob Clements. “The course was kind of sloppy because of the rain and a bunch of the girls fell, but they got up and kept going.”
Two Lady Tigers medaled individually in the Top 10. Brelee Burcham finished seventh with a time of 21:42 and Macey Brooks came in ninth with a time of 22:02.
Rounding out the placings and times are Hailey Secrest, 22:50, 17th; Lilyan Winter, 23:30, 26th; Ryleigh Hale, 23:39, 28th and Angel Whisman, 24:19, 38th.
Anna Patterson was Coweta’s fourth girl to cross the finish line, however her time did not get posted. Clements said she fell after completing the race, and course officials did not mark her time.
“Ever since we’ve been coaching, our Lady Tiger individuals or teams have gone to State, and in 2010 and 2011 we won State,” Clements proudly noted. “We’re keeping the string alive!”
As for the Tigers, the team placed 11th out of 20 teams Saturday.
“They did really well and finished in the middle of the pack but out of the qualifying Top 7,” Clements said.
Bo Owens, recording a good time of 19:50, was Coweta’s first athlete to cross the finish line and came in 56th out of 127 racers.
Other times and finishes include Jaron Meadows, 19:59, 61st; Colin Neff, 20:01, 63rd; Kyle Newell, 20:09 (personal best), 67th; Wyatt Fincher, 20:16, 69th; Shane Borszich, 21:52, 97th and Wyatt Boomershine, 22:37, 103rd.
“They ran the best they could run. They were trained and ready to go, and I thought they’d actually make it to advance,” Clements said. “A couple of them fell because of unsure footing, but it looks like most of them posted really good times.
“We’re excited that they ran hard and had a great season.”
This year’s Tiger team is relatively young. Owens is the team’s only senior and Fincher is the only junior. The rest are underclassmen.
“All of them are coming back and will be more mature and faster,” Clements assured. “They did really good!”
Coweta’s cross country coach said the State Meet course at Edmond Santa Fe is very flat and very fast, but inclement weather could have an impact on speeds.