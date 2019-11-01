Advancing to the 5A State Volleyball Tournament for the second straight season, the Coweta Lady Tigers have established a dominant position in battling private schools and their obvious recruiting advantages. This presents a bright outlook for the future.
Year-end honors are now rolling in. Senior team leader Heather Stiles has earned All State recognition and been selected as Co-Player of the Year on the Metro Lakes All Conference Team.
Heather’s sister, junior Kaycee Stiles, has been selected as Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Fellow junior Alexxia Mercer is a first team selection and senior Linzy Dill is a second team selection.
Juniors Alex Harper, Allyson Mercer and Jaylynn Peck, along with sophomore Madison Swift, were all named honorable mention.
Coweta has won five straight Metro Lakes Conference championships. In addition, the three seniors have finished with solid leadership qualities that have spearheaded two straight final eight finishes. They enjoyed a final four finish as juniors.
Career totals are impressive for starters Heather Stiles and Linzy Dill. Stiles finishes with 3,154 assists, unofficially thought to be a team record. She also has 1,006 digs, 186 serving aces, 267 kills and 35 blocks.
Dill has 1.127 kills, 275 blocks, 297, digs, 159 serving aces and 19 assists.
“It was a great season even though we didn't accomplish our mission," Coach Tony Ramos said. "I'm really proud of our team and the way we played all year."
Coweta's head coach said having Heather Stiles selected for All State caps the year.
"She is my first All State (winner) in volleyball and I'm really proud of her and the rest of the team," he noted. "We will miss her and Linzy, but we will regroup and get better. Our expectations are high.
“We still have a great and strong group coming back that includes, opposite hitter and outside hitter Allyson and Alexxia Mercer, libero/outside hitter Kaycee Stiles, defensive specialist Jaylynn Peck, middle blocker Madison Swift, outside hitter/ setter Alex Harper, setter Kamryn Lydens, outside hitter/ MB Eric Stehm and DS/Libero Jaime Sweetin.
“We also have a young group of 9th and 8th graders coming up that will fight for a position on the team like setter Taylor Welborn and Abby Boyle. They were part of our varsity team this year and played mainly on our 9th grade and JV teams. We will be looking at other players like Grace Meeker and Lilliana McColpin to help in the Middle."
Over the last three seasons, Coach Ramos has a career record of 92-31, finishing 29-12 this season with the two straight 5A State Tournament finishes. Coweta finished in the Regional finals his first season.
Final Team Statistics: 216 serving aces, 988 kills, 229.5 blocks, 1,074 assists and 2,038 digs.
Final Individual Statistics
Alex Harper – 28 aces, 73 kills, 2 assists, 113 digs.
Alexxia Mercer – 21 aces, 280 kills, 17 blocks, 3 assists, 290 digs.
Allyson Mercer – 21 aces, 163 kills, 19 blocks, 26 assists, 253 digs.
Heather Stiles – 51 aces, 78 kills, 15 blocks, 932 assists, 240 digs.
Kaycee Stiles – 39 aces, 9 kills, 2 blocks, 43 assists, 656 digs.
Linzy Dill – 44 aces, 302 kills, 117 blocks, 2 assists, 102 digs.
Madison Swift – 2 aces, 72 kills, 66 blocks, 2 assists, 34 digs.
Sydney Welborn – 2 aces, 1 kill, 100 digs.
Cameron Lydens – 5 aces, 61 assists, 11 digs.
Erica Stehm – 2 aces, 9 kills, 2 digs.
Jamie Sweetin – 28 digs.
Jaylynn Peck – 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 assists, 196 digs.
Taylor Welborn – 1 assist, 3 digs.
Metro Lakes Volleyball All-Conference Team 2019
Co-Players of the Year:
Heather Stiles, Coweta
Brooke Jones, Claremore
Offensive Player of the Year:
Maddie Hardage, Claremore
Defensive Player of the Year:
Kaycee Stiles, Coweta
1st Team
Kloe Bowin, Tahlequah
Natalie Haile, Glenpool
Alexxia Mercer, Coweta
Lauren McCreary, Skiatook
Josie Reed, Skiatook
Riley Renfroe, Claremore
2nd Team:
Linzy Dill, Coweta
Becca Hilmes, Claremore
Lydia McAlvain, Tahlequah
Karson Pirtle, Skiatook
Gentry Weiser, Collinsville
Hope Winkle, Glenpool
Honorable Mention
Adison Carpenter, Glenpool
Hailey Charles, Claremore
Darien Davis, Glenpool
Josie Foster, Tahlequah
Hailey Grant, Claremore
Paris Hamilton, Collinsville
Alex Harper, Coweta
Taylor Hight, Skiatook
Lena Kannegiesser, Skiatook
Piper Lorenzo, Skiatook
Allyson Mercer, Coweta
Olivia Olele, Glenpool
Jaylynn Peck, Coweta
Jacy Rule, Collinsville
Madison Swift, Coweta
Mackinze Weygand, Collinsville
Kinley Williams, Claremore