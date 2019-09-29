Closing in on 5A playoff time, the Coweta Lady Tigers faced the Claremore Lady Zebras on the road last week in a battle of 5A Top Five powerhouse teams. The battle went four sets with Coweta losing the opener before running the court for three straight set wins and a 3-1 victory.
Coweta is ranked third and Claremore fifth with a couple of weeks of regular season remaining. The Lady Tigers are striving to return to the state tournament, where they rolled to the semi-finals in 2018.
Teamwork produced nine serving aces, 38 kills, 10 blocks, 39 assists and 75 digs. Coweta finished with nine serving errors and 14 hitting errors. Set scores were 22-25, 25-19, 25-23 and 25-21.
“It was a great game tonight featuring No. 3 verses No. 5 and a good battle against a great team (that was) well coached and well prepared," Coach Tony Ramos said after the match. "We played rough early in the game in our first set with nine errors and passed only a 1.65%.
“I had a talk with the girls after the first set and they responded pretty well. We executed our game plan. We had our ups and downs, but at the end we caught and overcame a great team, and this was a great win for us.”
Alexxia Mercer led the way in kills with 12. Heather Stiles finished with 36 assists, Madison Swift had six blocks and Kaycee Stiles led with four aces and 24 digs.
Continuing to polish their game, the Lady Tigers traveled to Tulsa Metro Christian last Thursday, with a 25-13 first set win.
It seemed Coweta was going to be totally in control, but the Lady Commandoes had other ideas. The next two sets were exciting two-point wins that went to the final moments.
In second set action, the Lady Tigers trailing by nine twice before battling back from 19-24 to win 27-25.
The third set was back-and-forth, deadlocked at 23-23 and 24-24 after the Lady Tigers rallied from being down 14-19. Coweta won, 26-24.
No statistics were available by press time for the 3-0 Metro game win.
Last action before regionals includes a trip to Bartlesville on Thursday, Oct. 3. The Lady Tigers will host Tulsa Cascia Hall on Monday, Oct. 7 and celebrate Senior Night on Oct. 10 when they host Skiatook.
Coweta 3 - Claremore 1
Individual Statistics: Harper 2 kills, 1 assist, 6 digs; Alexxia Mercer 1 ace, 12 kills, 11 digs; Allyson Mercer 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 assist, 14 digs; Heather Stiles 2 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, 36 assists, 8 digs; Peck 4 digs; Kaycee Stiles 4 aces, 1 assist, 24 digs; Dill 1 ace, 9 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs; Swift 3 kills, 6 blocks, 1 dig and Welborn 2 digs.
Coweta 3 - Tulsa Metro Christian 0