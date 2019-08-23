Breezing through the first two sets in their 2019 home opener last week, Coweta Tiger volleyball had to rally in the third set to defeat Catoosa, 3-0.
The Lady Tigers won 25-11, 25-10 in the first two sets. They fell behind by about seven points in the third set, yet rallied to deadlock the score at 18-18, 20-20 and 21-21 before taking command to post a 25-21 win.
Alexxia Mercer and Heather Stiles recorded two aces each. Alexxia led in kills with seven while Allyson Mercer added five kills. Linzy Dill and Madison Swift recorded four blocks each and Heather Stiles added 42 assists to the 3-0 win.
The Lady Tigers had eight aces, 21 kills, 45 assists, eight blocks and eight digs against Catoosa.
“It was a great win tonight against a tough team. Catoosa didn’t have their best night, but they showed resilience. I know they are well-coached and it showed during the third set,” Head Coach Tony Ramos said after the match.
“Our passing was better tonight compared to the games we played last weekend. Plus our offense stepped up. The Mercer girls (Alexxia and Allyson) had a great night and Alex Harper helped as well.
“Heather (Stiles) showed us how important she is to our team and our offense and again, the combination with our middles helped spread our offense. Middle blockers did a great job at the net with eight blocks combined. I’m pleased with our work tonight, but we have to come back tomorrow to practice and get better.
“This group of girls work hard and I’m seeing good things, but we have to be consistent day in and day out.”
Sophomore Alex Harper served the final four points of the third set. She also had one ace and two kills for the night.
Hosting East Central on Thursday, the Lady Tigers dominated the Lady Cardinals for a major 3-0 win to move to 5-3 for the young season. Senior setter Heather Stiles was held out for precaution protocol after she was hit in the head at the Dennison, Texas Tournament, but the offense kept cranking out points.
Senior Linzy Dill recorded three aces, 13 kills, one block and four digs as the Lady Tigers posted 25-6, 25-8, 25-4 set scores.
“Great team win and effort. Last night we tried some new things and we put our players in situations and positions that challenged them a little," Ramos said. "We had players step up with Heather (Stiles) out of the line-up. It was a big day for Linzy Dill and Allyson Mercer had 18 assists. Kaycee Stiles and Jaylynn Peck had 14 and 12 digs respectively."
The Lady Tigers will host Tahlequah on Aug. 29 and perennial volleyball power Lincoln Christian Academy on Sept. 3.
For a volleyball photo gallery, go to www.wagonercountyat.com.
Coweta 3 – Catoosa 0
Team Stats: 8 aces, 21 kills, 45 assists, 8 blocks, 8 digs.
Individual Stats: Harper 1 ace, 2 kills; Alexxia Mercer 2 aces, 7 kills; Allyson Mercer 5 kills; Stehm 1 ace, 1 kill; Heather Stiles 2 aces, 42 assists, 2 digs; Kaycee Stiles 1 ace, 2 assists, 3 digs; Linzy Dill 1 ace, 3 kills, 4 blocks; Madison Swift 3 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs and Sydney Welborn 1 dig.
Coweta 3 – Tulsa East Central 0
Team Stats: 15 aces, 27 kills, 1 block, 30 assists, 46 digs.
Individual Stats: Alex Harper 1 dig; Alexxia Mercer 3 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs; Allyson Mercer 3 aces, 2 kills, 18 assists, 7 digs; Cameron Lydens 3 aces, 8 assists, 1 dig; Erica Stehm 3 kills; Jamie Sweetin 1 dig; Jaylynn Peck 1 kill, 12 digs; Kaycee Stiles 6 aces, 2 kills, 2 assists, 14 digs; Linzy Dill 3 aces, 13 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Madison Swift 3 kills; Sydney Welborn 1 dig and Taylor Welborn 1 assist, 3 digs.
Dennison, Texas Tournament (6 games) Team Stats: 12 aces, 85 kills, 112 assists, 16 blocks, 189 digs.
Individual Stats: Harper 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 digs; Alexxia Mercer 21 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Allyson Mercer 3 aces, 11 kills, 6 blocks, 4 digs; Stehm 4 kills; Heather Stiles 1 ace, 67 assists, 23 digs; Kaycee Stiles 3 aces, 2 kills, 57 digs; Linzy Dill 1 ace, 23 kills, 1 assist, 8 blocks, 7 digs; Swift 6 digs, 5 blocks; Welborn 1 ace, 1 kill, 29 digs; Lydens 2 aces, 6 digs and Peck 1 assist, 31 digs.