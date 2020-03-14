Coweta Lady Tiger soccer lost a 3-0 match at Tulsa Metro Christian on Tuesday, March 10 to complete pre-Spring Break action. Metro scored twice in the first half and once in the second for the win.
Striking fast in the opening half, the aggressive Lady Patriots put the first ball in the net with 32:55 on the clock. The hosts found an open net again with 30:30 left before the Lady Tiger defense settled in for a scoreless rest of the period.
In the second half, Metro scored with 26:31 left on match clock, and then continued their solid defense to prevent the Lady Tigers from getting on the board.
“We still need a lot of work learning to play together,” Head Coach Kris Chilcoat said after the match. “We’ve got to learn to play possessions. Have a lot of young girls. We will be alright as we get more games under us before districts.
“We’ve got to take more shots, we only took seven tonight. We also need more positive scoring opportunities. Metro is a good squad, solid on the transition game and they play possessions.”
The Lady Tigers are still missing juniors Hannah Meadows and Moriah Reed as they complete the basketball campaign in the 5A State Tournament. The tournament has been postponed due to the Coronavirus situation.
Next action scheduled for the Lady Tigers will be a week of road work. Coweta travels to Bartlesville on Tuesday, March 24 before spending Friday and Saturday, March 27-28 in Stillwater competing in the Stillwater Shootout.
Coweta 0 – 0 = 0
T. Metro 2 – 1 = 3