The Coweta Lady Tigers are coming off a strong week of Metro Lakes competition. They posted two big wins and seem to be settling into a comfortable court demeanor as they head into the final weeks of the regular season. Wins over Claremore and Collinsville were strong confidence builders.
Controlling the game for three solid quarters, the Lady Tigers suffered a cool shooting final period but finished off a 54-49 win over the Lady Cardinals in a tough place to play. Leading 30-23 at half, Coweta headed into the final period up 47-37. They put just 7 more points on the board in the final eight minutes.
Madison Wheat led the way with 17 points. Linda Brice hit 12 and Alexxia Mercer added 10 to lead the Lady Tigers. Hannah Meadows scored 6, Allyson Mercer 4, Moriah Reed 3 and Amanda Geneva 2.
“(It was) A little rough night for us, but the girls kept their composure the entire game. We are going to have those nights where things are a little off and tonight was one of them,” Head Coach Desiree Hall said. “They did not let that affect their efforts in staying in the game because they were able to come out with a win.
“They still were being smart about the shots they were taking and weren’t panicked when stuff wasn’t falling. This in itself was a win for us.”
In other conference games Friday, Grove defeat Glenpool, 58-21, Pryor defeat Skiatook in overtime, 40-35 and Tahlequah defeated Claremore, 32-26.
A total team effort came together early in the week week at Coweta as the Lady Tigers rolled to a dominant 62-46 win over the Claremore Lady Zebras in a bench-clearing performance. Playing strong inside defense and spreading the scoring around made for a good night.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to an 11-2 advantage to open the game. Theu never looked back and never trailed the Lady Zebras.
Coweta was led by Brice with 19 points, followed by Alex Mercer 13, Wheat 9, Ally Mercer 8, Meadows 6, Cooper Hilton 5 and Reed 2.
“The girls were great coming back into conference play. We had numerous girls scoring tonight, proving they can all be an offensive threat,” Coach Booker said. “We had some girls who also played amazing defense tonight.
“Building confidence is critical during this time as we are coming off a very tough stretch in their schedule. The way they are playing right now shows that their confidence is continuing to grow.”
Other conference action early last week saw Grove defeat Pryor 41-33, Skiatook beat Glenpool 45-29 and Tahlequah defeated Collinsville 85-37.
Next up for the Lady Tigers will be home games with Pryor on January 21, Grove on January 28 and January 31 with Skiatook. Games start at 6 p.m.
The Lady Tigers lost to Grove and defeated Skiatook on the road to open the season in December.
Claremore 6 - 6 - 13 - 21 = 46
Coweta 13 - 14 - 15 - 20 = 62
---
Coweta 17 - 13 - 17 - 7 = 54
Collinsville 11 - 13 - 13 - 12 = 49