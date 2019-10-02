The Sloat Junior High softball team has capped off an undefeated season while also winning the Metro Lakes Conference Tournament.
Under the leadership of Coach Ashton Cooper, the girls were 18-0 in action on the diamond. In fact, they gave up fewer than 18 combined runs to their opponents the entire season.
Their coach called the Lady Tigers "a special group of girls" who are "incredibly gifted."
This marks the third consecutive year for the SJH girls to win a Metro Lakes Champion softball crown.
Comprising the team are Rylee Ginn, Lexie Schauffler, Tayen Allen, Whitney Holcomb, Brilee Rodgers, Emma Dooley, Sierra Soto, Karsyn Lydens, Zaidyn Denton, Shay Wildber, Alison Archie, Brooklinn Thomas, Chaney Helton and Brooklyn Parrish.