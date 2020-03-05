What a week for Coweta Lady Tiger Basketball! The Lady Tigers have been honored as the 5A Academic State Champions and on Thursday, they won the 5A Area Tournament with a major 69-57 upset of the top ranked Tulsa Rogers Lady Ropers (21-3) at Catoosa.
They now advance to the winners’ side bracket of the 5A State Tournament that opens Thursday, March 12 in the Tulsa area.
Coweta gave a complete performance in the Area Championship game and never trailed. They jumped on top 19-10 after one period and continually poured in points to maintain a comfortable lead.
The Lady Tigers clamped their defense down on the Ropers all evening.
A complete game re-cap and photo gallery will be forthcoming.