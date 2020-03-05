Area Champions

Coweta Lady Tiger players, coaches and managers celebrate after winning a 5A Area Championship title Thursday. They upset the No. 1 ranked Tulsa Rogers Lady Ropers 69-57 to advance to the 2020 State Basketball Tournament.  CLAY ALLEN/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

What a week for Coweta Lady Tiger Basketball! The Lady Tigers have been honored as the 5A Academic State Champions and on Thursday, they won the 5A Area Tournament with a major 69-57 upset of the top ranked Tulsa Rogers Lady Ropers (21-3) at Catoosa.

They now advance to the winners’ side bracket of the 5A State Tournament that opens Thursday, March 12 in the Tulsa area.

Coweta gave a complete performance in the Area Championship game and never trailed. They jumped on top 19-10 after one period and continually poured in points to maintain a comfortable lead.

The Lady Tigers clamped their defense down on the Ropers all evening.

A complete game re-cap and photo gallery will be forthcoming.

