The Coweta Lady Tigers opened their softball season early last week with Glenpool at Tiger Field. They were down 3-0 until they scored a pair of runs in the third inning to narrow the deficit.
Coweta scored three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to cruise to an 8-4 win behind freshman pitcher Tarun Robinson (20). The Lady Tigers worked with two seniors, two juniors, one sophomore and four freshmen.
Senior centerfielder Maddie Wheat is sidelined after being rear-ended in a wreck that hurt her neck and back.
Glenpool turned a rare triple play in the bottom of the first inning as Coweta had runners on first and second with no outs. Kaylee Lott hit a line drive shot to right-center, but the Warriors centerfielder made a diving catch, jumped up and caught both base runners off the bags.
The hitting barrage continued Thursday when the Lady Tigers hosted Bishop Kelley. They run-ruled the Lady Comets with an 11-0 no-hitter by Robinson. She only walked three batters, keeping her from a perfect game in her second varsity win.
Coweta went 2-1 on the opening day of the Broken Arrow Tournament but fell short on Saturday, going 0-3 for a 2-4 tournament.
On Friday, the Lady Tigers blasted Fort Gibson 8-0 behind a three-hit performance in the circle by Robinson and a game leadoff home run over the right field fence by Wheat.
Second game action saw the Lady Tigers fall to the 6A Owasso Lady Rams 5-1, committing five errors.
Rebounding in their third game Friday, the Lady Tigers got a walk-off RBI grounder from catcher Rhilee Denton to defeat Broken Arrow Black, 3-2.
Against Collinsville on Saturday, Coach Booker decided to play the junior varsity for two reasons. The Lady Tigers travel to Collinsville Monday and the JV got a chance to play quality competition in the tournament.
Madison Hedge went all three innings in the circle. Defensively, the Lady Tigers committed nine errors.
Against Southmoore, Lott got both hits for Coweta in the 5-0 shutout loss. Robinson went three innings as pitcher and Tiger finished the final inning.
On Saturday evening, the Lady Tigers were exhausted as they faced Skiatook. The Lady Bulldogs used small ball and Coweta errors in the first two innings to force seven errors and build an 8-0 lead.
Coweta finally scored one run in the bottom of the sixth to stave off the shutout.
Sheofee went the five-inning distance on the mound.
“Pitching staff did a great job opening week. They gave us ground ball and fly balls to give us a chance to play defense behind them, " Coach Booker said. "Maddie Wheat and Bailey Cooper have hit the ball well and down through the lineup we have gotten timely hits."
“Broken Arrow Tournament play helped show us what we need to work on the rest of the season to get ready to challenge in the playoffs," she continued. "Last year we sort of peaked in this tournament and never measured up the rest of the season. That definitely did not happen this year.”
Next action for the Lady Tigers will be competing in the Rogers State University Festival Thursday and Friday in Claremore. They will play a double-header at Tulsa Hale Monday at 4:30 & 6 p.m., returning home Tuesday to host the Tulsa Edison Lady Eagles. At 5 p.m.
Game Summaries:
Glenpool 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 4 8 2
Coweta 0 0 2 0 3 3 x 8 13 2
Individual Stats: Cooper 3 hits w/2 dbls, RBI, 2 runs; Robinson 2 hits, RBI, walk; Austin 2 hits, run, 2 stolen bases; Denton 1 hit, walk; Tiger 1 hit, run; Lott 1 hit, RBI, 2 runs, 2 walks, stolen base; Sheofee 1 hit, 2 RBI, run, walk; Hedge 1 hit, RBI.
Pitching: Robinson (5 inn) 6 strikeouts, 3 walks, 7 hits, 4 runs. Tiger (2 inn) 4 strikeouts, 0 walks, 1 hit, 0 runs.
T. Kelley 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-5
Coweta 3 0 4 4 x 11-10-1
Individual Stats: Wheat 3 hits, 3 RBI’s; Tiger 2 hits, 2 RBI’s, 1 run; Cooper 2 hits w/db, 3 runs, 1 walk; Oswald 2 hits, 1 RBI, 2 runs, stolen base; Robinson 1 hit, 1 RBI; Madison Hedge 2 runs, 2 walks.
Pitching: Robinson 0 hits, 3 walks, 0 runs.
Coweta 2 2 0 4 8-12-1
Ft. Gibson 0 0 0 0 0-3-1
Individual Stats: Wheat 3 hits w/HR, 1 RBI, 3 runs; Lott 2 hits w/db & tr, 2 RBI’s, 2 runs; Tiger 1 hit db, 2 RBI’s, 1 run; Cooper 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 run; Sheofee 1 hit, walk; Oswald 1 hit, 1 RBI; Robinson 1 hit, walk; Hedge 1 hit; Denton 1 hit, McNamee stolen base.
Pitching: Robinson 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks, 0 runs.
Coweta 1 0 0 0 0 0 1-2-4
Owasso 0 5 0 0 0 x 5-4-0
Individual Stats: Wheat 1 hit, run; Cooper 1 hit; Lott 1 RBI.
Pitching: Tiger (4 inn) 4 hits, 5 runs, 3 walks; Sheofee (1 inn).
BA Black 0 0 0 1 0 1 2-9-2
Coweta 2 0 0 0 0 1 3-4-3
Individual Stats: Lott 2 hits w/db, 1 run, 1 walk; Wheat 1 hit, 1 run; Cooper 1 hit, 1 walk; Tiger 1 RBI; Denton 1 walk-off RBI.
Pitching: Robinson (5 inn) 8 hits, 2 runs, 1 strikeout; Sheofee (1 inn) 1 hit.
Collinsville 3 5 5 13-11-1
Coweta 0 0 0 0-2-1
Individual Stats: Destiny Miller 1 hit.
Pitching: Madison Hedge (3 inn) 11 hits, 13 runs, 2 strike outs, 1 walk.
Southmoore 1 0 3 1 5-7-0
Coweta 0 0 0 0 0-2-1
Individual Stats: Lott 2 hits.
Pitching: Robinson (3 inn) 6 hits, 4 runs with 1 strike out, 2 walks; Tiger (1 inn) 1 hit, 1 run, 0 strike outs, 1 walk.
Skiatook 5 3 0 0 0 8-3-3
Coweta 0 0 0 0 1 1-4-7
Individual Stats: Wheat 2 hits; Robinson 1 hit, Oswald 1 hit.
Pitching: Sheofee (5 inn) 3 hits, 8 runs, 0 strike outs, 4 walks.