During Friday’s last regular season home game, Senior Night ceremonies honored Madison (Madi) Wheat, the Lady Tigers’ top scorer for at least the past 20 years.
Wheat now has 1,633 points and counting after leading Coweta to a 59-14 defensive classic win over Collinsville. She led the team with 19 points.
Earlier in the season, the Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Cardinals on the road, 54-49. Never in question, Coweta took an 11-4 first period lead and expanded that to 27-4 by halftime.
The Lady Tigers were never challenged as their defense proved to be suffocating.
Allyson Mercer hit four second half three-pointers for 12 points. Alyvia Schumacher hit a trio of three-pointers in the first half for 9, Alexxia Mercer added 8 that included a pair of three-pointers in the first half, Katelynn Brians added 4, Moriah Reed 3 and Hannah Meadows and Amanda Geneva finished with 2 each.
Coweta was playing without junior Linda Brice who is recovering from a hurt toe.
“Night and day is what I can say about tonight. I haven’t seen our girls play like this in a while and it was fun to watch,” Head Coach Desiree Hall said after the game. “We’ve been trying to re-focus on things before playoffs get here and we have all agreed less is more.
“Focusing on the small things like rebounding, spacing, flow and aggressiveness are all things we targeted and they showed me tonight they are fully capable of all those things. We played a close game with them the last time we played at their place and have the potential to see them again in playoffs. Tonight was a great team win for us.
“We match up with Tulsa Memorial for our opening game of playoffs on Thursday and have a large advantage playing at home. We need a lot of support as the first one is a big one being that it’s single elimination. Everyone is 0-0 and every year a good team gets their season ended early. We need to focus on doing the little things right to make sure we are not that team that gets sent packing early.
“Win Thursday and we will play the winner of Collinsville-Tulsa East Central on Saturday for the very last game we will play in the Coweta gym for the season. So we are really reaching out to the community to support our girls as they turned things around midseason to put themselves in a position to host regionals. A hometown crowd is the advantage, so we invite everyone to come out to support these girls who work hard, day in and day out!”
Early in the week the Lady Tigers has a weak third period at Pryor that wound up costing them the conference win. Pryor escaped with a 51-47 win even though Meadows had a career high 18 points to lead Coweta in scoring.
Playing a back-and-forth first half, the score was deadlocked at 27 at intermission before Pryor outscored the Lady Tigers 12-8 in the third period for the difference. Brice and Wheat each scored 8 points, Allyson Mercer 6, Alexxia Mercer 3 and Reed and Geneva scored 2 each.
Putting it all on the line, Coweta will host 5A Regional action Thursday at Tiger Gym. The opener will feature 6th ranked Tulsa East Central versus Collinsville at 6:30 p.m., followed at 8 p.m. by the 9th ranked Lady Tigers facing Tulsa Memorial.
The losers will be eliminated and the winners will face off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the regional championship. Both teams in that matchup will then advance to 5A Area Tournament the following weekend.
Collinsville 4 – 0 – 3 – 7 = 14
Coweta 11 – 16 – 20 – 12 = 59
---
Coweta 14 – 13 – 8 – 12 = 47
Pryor 13 – 14 – 12 – 12 = 51