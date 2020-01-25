Playing sharp on both ends of the court and working as a closely-knit unit, the Coweta Lady Tigers never trailed in rolling to a 67-43 Metro Lakes Conference win over the Pryor Lady Tigers Feb. 21 at Tiger Gym.
Alexxia Mercer scored 10 of her 17 points in the opening period as Coweta took a 14-7 lead. Linda Brice followed with nine of her game-leading 29 points in the second period to give Coweta a 32-27 advantage.
Lone senior Madi Wheat scored 10 points as she repeatedly fed the ball across the floor to open Lady Tigers. She ended the first half by nailing a bomb from six feet behind the midcourt line for the longest three-point shot of her career.
Completing the scoring were Allyson Mercer 5, Hannah Meadows 4 and Alyvia Schumacher 2.
Coweta completely dominated the second half, out-scoring Pryor 35-16 over the final two quarters. Brice took control of the half by attacking the basket, scoring 10 points in the third and 6 in the final period.
The team’s defensive effort was especially impressive in the second half. The Lady Tigers caused Pryor to turn the ball over and grabbed rebounds away from possible second chance points.
“The Pryor game is a big win for us because it’s a rivalry game. The girls didn’t let Pryor’s long-standing tradition affect how they played their game,” Head Coach Desiree Hall said. “In the second half we came out as a completely different team. We have just been preaching little by little things need to get better, with rebounding being a big one.
“I felt like the twins did a great job of that (rebounding) the other night. Linda had a great game both offensively and defensively. Madi added double digit scoring along with controlling the tempo of the game as usual. Hannah held one of their usual top scorers to only 4 points. Lexi knocked down some momentum changing threes and got us some easy layups.”
Hall said she really could give a shout out to every girl that played in the Pryor game (they all played) or in any game for that matter. .
“The point is, everyone is doing their part and that’s a big stressing point for us,” Hall noted. “After watching the JV game and seeing Alyvia light it up, I felt the need to throw her in the mix and within five seconds of being put in a varsity game, she knocked a shot down.”
“I’m still learning all the girls’ basketball skills so JV is just an extra game situation practice that I can really learn the girls more,” the coach added. “I will continue to use that as a way of getting to know them more because it’s been a solid indicator of who is going to do what when it comes to being put in during a varsity game. I am proud of every single one of the girls, JV and varsity.”
In other conference action, Grove destroyed Claremore, 71-18, and Tahlequah defeated Glenpool, 71-28.
The Lady Tigers will host Skiatook on Friday, Jan. 31 and travel to Glenpool on Tuesday, Feb. 4 as they continue Metro Lakes Conference play. Both games should start at 6 p.m.
Pryor 7 - 19 - 8 - 8 = 43
Coweta 14 - 18 - 23 - 12 = 67