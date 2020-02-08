The Coweta Lady Tigers had their chances to upset the Tahlequah Lady Tigers on the home hardwood Friday, but a six-point third period did them in. Tahlequah survived a super fourth period rally to win 49-45.
Down 26-22 at half, the weak third period allowed Tahlequah to build a 12-point 40-28 lead. Even though the Coweta offense found its range to outscore the visitors 17-9 in the final period, they were just four points short of catching up.
With 3:37 left in the game, the Tigers got back to within four and again at the 1:36 mark. Three free throws gave the visitors the edge even though Allyson Mercer ended the game with a three-pointer with :02.3 on the clock.
Madison Wheat led the Lady Tigers with 15 points, bringing her career total to 1,590 points. Linda Brice and Alexxia Mercer added 11 each, Allyson Mercer 7 and Hannah Meadows 2.
“Tahlequah is definitely a top five team in 5A, but clearly our showing was better than the first time we faced them this season,” Head coach Desiree (Booker) Hall said. “We’ve got to work on our game now before playoffs. I am proud of the way they fought in the fourth period.”
“They have a potent offense and we hustled and disrupted them in the fourth period. We have to get used to opponents putting their best defender on our top scorers and find ways around to keep scoring,” Hall continued. “We struggled getting over the big girl early and Linda (Brice) continued to shoot. We just needed one more scorer on the floor to come through for us.”
Coweta’s winning string continued early in the week at Glenpool with a 56-37 win. Scoring was balanced between Wheat 13, Brice 13 and Alex Mercer 13. Ally Mercer added six, Meadows four, Katelynn Brians and Cooper Hilton scored two each and Alyvia Schumacher scored one.
Brice went over the 1,000-point mark during the first half when she scored eight of her 13 points. She now has 1,007 career points and joins Wheat at the prestigious scoring level. Wheat now has 1,575 points after scoring 15 at Glenpool.
The Lady Tigers led 11-9 after one period, but outscored the Lady Warriors 18-7 in the second period to go up 29-26 at halftime. Coweta cruised through the second half for the win.
Even with the win, the Lady Tigers missed a lot of shots and had a number of turnovers that slowed their progress.
Heading into 5A playoff mode, the Coweta Lady Tigers play on the road at Claremore on Feb. 11 and at Pryor on Feb. 18. They return home to face Collinsville on Friday, Feb. 21 for annual Senior Night celebrations as they finish off Metro Lakes Conference action.
Regional action is scheduled Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 27-29. They must win their first game of Regionals to qualify for the Area Tournament the following weekend.
The Lady Tigers have competed in the 5A State Tournament the past two seasons, finishing in the semi-finals two years ago.
Coweta 11 – 18 – 12 – 15 = 56
Glenpool 9 – 7 – 10 – 11 = 37
---
Tahlequah 14 – 12 – 14 – 9 = 49
Coweta 11 – 11 – 6 – 17 = 45