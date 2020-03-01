The Coweta Lady Tigers took control early and withstood a hard-fought second half charge by the sixth-ranked Tulsa East Central Lady Cardinals Saturday at Coweta Fieldhouse to capture the 5A Regional Championship, 56-50.
Coweta never trailed after the 1:50 point in the opening period.
Roaring to a 32-19 halftime lead, it seemed the Lady Tigers were in total control, but the Lady Cardinals had other ideas. They showed their aggressive style of basketball in the second half and pulled within three of Coweta a couple times.
With 5:02 left in the third, East Central got a traditional three, followed by two straight three-pointers to pull to within three before Linda Brice hit a basket and Alexxia Mercer followed with a three-pointer to regain control for a 40-32 lead.
Coweta withstood the challenge to capture their second straight 5A Regional Championship as three Lady Cardinals left the game in the final period with five personal fouls. East Central outscored Coweta 17-9 in the third period to virtually wipe out the Lady Tigers’ 13-point halftime lead. Pressure basketball followed the rest of the way.
Fourth period work at the charity line saw Wheat hit six of seven shots and Brice completed two of three to hold East Central at bay.
“Today’s game wasn’t the prettiest game I’ve seen, but that doesn’t matter at this point,” Head Coach Desiree Hall said. “The point is they came together as a team to figure out a way to win. It took a team effort in order to push through the battle East Central put up against us.”
“We knew East Central would be looking for revenge and it wouldn’t be a game we could take lightly,” Hall continued. “Once again I am proud of the girls for their ability to find a way to overcome adversity and come out on top.”
Lone senior Madison (Madi) Wheat took control on the floor and repeatedly found the open girls or made the shot that kept the Lady Tigers on top. She finished with a game high 22 points, followed by Brice with 13, Alex Mercer 11, Alyvia Schumacher 5, Ally Mercer 3 and Moriah Reed 2.
East Central was led by big inside girl Shay Stone with 15 and Tiffany Robinson added 11.
With the championship, the Coweta Lady Tigers have a 12-4 record since Coach Hall took control as the interim coach. Their overall season record is 15-10.
In first round action with Tulsa Memorial, Coweta jump out to a massive 19-1 lead and never looked back in impressively defeating the Lady Chargers 85-43 to move to the 5A Regional Finals. Advancing to the finals moved them into double elimination status.
Never really challenged by the Lady Chargers, the trio of Brice (24), Wheat (17) and Alex Mercer (16) paced the attack for the Lady Tigers. Clearing the bench, Coach Hill had a lineup of four freshmen and one junior on the hardwoods by the middle of third period.
Reserves continued the attack with Kylie Addington scoring 8, Cooper Hilton 5 and Katelynn Brians, Amanda Geneva, Schumacher, Caitlin Boone and Hannah Meadows scoring 2 each.
Also at Coweta, Tulsa East Central eliminated Collinsville 54-38. Collinsville hung tough for three quarters. The score was deadlocked at halftime 20-20 and the Lady Cardinals were down 33-28 after three periods before East Central scored 21 in the fourth period to secure the win and advance.
Next up for the Lady Tigers is 5A Area Tournament action next Friday at a site and opponent to be determined.
First Round
Collinsville 7 – 13 – 8 – 10 = 38
East Central 13 – 7 – 13 – 21 = 54
---
T. Memorial 7 – 14 – 9 – 13 = 43
Coweta 22 – 22 – 24 – 17 = 85
Regional Finals
East Central 11 – 8 – 17 – 14 = 50
Coweta 12 – 20 – 9 – 15 = 56