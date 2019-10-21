Coweta Lady Tiger cross country runners have defended their Metro Lakes Champion crown after winning the conference meet held Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Rogers State University Pryor campus.
Meanwhile, the junior high Lady Tigers earned a second place finish, the junior high Tigers finished third and the varsity Tigers placed fourth in their respective divisions.
Head Coach Bob Clements had nothing but praise for his young teams. In the varsity ranks, the top four or five Lady Tiger placers are freshmen.
“The girls are just fantastic! They run hard, run fast and train hard!” Clements explained. “Our upper classmen like Ryleigh Hale and Angel Whisman do super also, but these young underclassmen are just killing it.”
Hailey Secrest, usually the team’s second or third best runner, was ill and unable to compete. Clements said while it was a setback for the Lady Tigers, it did not change the outcome at all.
Illness also affected the junior high girls as their best runner, 8th grader Jaydn Wegener, was out due to illness. Clements said had she been in the race, the Lady Tigers would have placed first instead of second.
As for the boys, Clements said they ran “exceptionally well” for the weather. The varsity squad placed fourth, but gave a really strong performance.
“Jaron Meadows stepped up as did Bo Owens,” he said. “Wyatt Boomershine, Layton Haught, Shane Borszich, Kyle Newell and Wyatt Fincher have all improved tremendously.”
While there were no personal records set at the Metro Lakes Conference Meet due to weather conditions, Clements said all of his athletes held their own and kept their times down. He expects times to be better Saturday, Oct 26 when they compete in Regional action at Sand Springs.
“Regionals is a hurdle we have to go through to get to State. You have to finish in the Top 7 to qualify, and if the team doesn’t make it, they take the net best four times to qualify individuals,” the coach said.
He expects the girls to do exceptionally well and said the boys will have to run the best race they’ve run all season to advance. He believes that goal is within their reach.
“The boys will have to run their fastest times. Troy Schrauger and Bo Owens are our only seniors and the rest are sophomores and freshmen. For them to step up and even be in the hunt is commendable.
“This group of runners (girls and boys) is committed. They love their family of runners and they put out effort in workouts. They are courageous, strong and committed,” Clements noted.
Many of the Lady Tiger and Tiger athletes have Joshua 1:9 written on their arms at competitions.
Regional competition in Sand Springs Saturday begins at 12:30 p.m.
The following results have been posted from the Metro Lakes Conference Meet:
Varsity Girls 5K - Brelee Burcham, 22:08.31, 3rd; Macey Brooks, 22:20.76, 5th; Anna Patterson, 23:12.80, 8th; Lilyan Winter, 23:19.47, 9th; Ryleigh Hale, 23:29.06, 11th; Alex Harper, 23:35.80, 12th; Angel Whisman, 23:37.95, 13th; Hailey Secrest, 23:53.09, 15th; Averi Spradlin, 24:39.36, 21st; Ava Doeksen, 24:45.36, 23rd; Riley Buthod, 26:20.99, 36th; Aubrey Cherry, 28:05.17, 48th; Stephanie Cortes, 29:03.77, 58th; Adriana Rainbolt, 32:13.42, 72nd and Annie Keel, 34:26.38, 80th.
Varsity Boys 5K - Jaron Meadows, 19:43.36, 15th; Bo Owens, 20:03.59, 23rd; Colin Neff, 20:36.36, 32nd; Wyatt Fincher, 20:36.89, 33rd; Kyle Newell, 20:58.41, 38th; Shane Borszich, 21:33.04, 50th; Wyatt Boomershine, 21:56.31, 58th; Layton Haught, 22:02.26, 59th; Parker Stephens, 22:03.94, 60th; Tristan Gillespie, 23:24.91, 82nd; Max Clark, 23:46.40, 87th; Troy Shrauger, 24:36.17, 97th; Matthew Griebel, 24:42.00, 98th; Dalton Kincade, 24:53.21, 102nd and Christian Fankhauser, 25:17.41, 104th.
Junior High Girls 2 Mile Run - Abbie Woolf, 14:31.63, 7th; Maria Gallardo, 14:37.07, 8th; Kate Little, 15:02.79, 14th; Mckayla Brooks, 15:11.20, 15th; Alyana Perkins, 15:19.01, 16th; Leilany Rubio, 16:03.22, 24th; Alexis Miller, 16:34.23, 28th; Sayde Griffith, 16:43.27, 31st; Kaylen Taylor, 16:44.17, 32nd; Jocelyn Doeksen, 16:53.63, 34th; Kealyn Morrison, 18:54.54, 47th; Payton Carter, 19:00.61, 48th; Anniston Rhodes, 19:08.49, 49th; Brynlee Curtis, 19:41.00, 53rd; Evelyn Zimin, 19:50.39, 54th; Nevaeh Pearce, 20:01.33, 56th; Bryce Allen, 20:28.58, 58th; Madison Bowlin, 23:06.16, 63rd; Jayden McMahan, 25:16.16, 64th and Alina Brilliant, 26:14.83, 65th.
Junior High Boys 2 Mile Run - Conner Edmiston, 12:27.81, 5th; Samuel Wood, 12:46.23, 9th; Logan McKinney, 13:01.50, 13th; Aiden Rainbolt, 13:24.48, 20th; Tyler Bell, 14:18.32, 31st; Sam Phillips, 14:19.27, 32nd; Andrew Newell, 16:39.85, 61st; Daniel Dill, 16:46.18, ,62nd; Camden Davis, 16:54.45, 65th; Matt Ellis,18:00.02, 72nd; Kyler Clark, 18:10.30, 73rd; Donovan Duncan, 21:39.56, 85th; Jordan Mills, 21:53.85, 87th and Gage Kincade, 22:00.65, 88th.