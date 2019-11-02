Friday's game between the Coweta Tigers and Bishop Kelley Comets was a battle down to the final seconds.
Coweta had a chance to score a winning touchdown or kick a tying field goal in the final minute, but fell just short. A holding penalty nullified a first down at the nine yard line, allowing the Comets to escape with a 41-38 district win.
The penalty was followed by a quarterback sack that put the Tigers out of field goal range after three pass attempts into the end zone were unsuccessful. The last attempt resulted in an arm injury to Gunnar McCollough who had two big-time catches for gains of 49 and 45 yards.
Coweta has lost to 5A's second, third and 10th ranked teams by a grand total of six points. The Tigers have come a long way this season under the patient guidance of Head Coach Tim Harper and his top notch coaching staff who see great things on the horizon.
Classic District 5A-3 football was on display at Tiger Field, much like the battle a few weeks ago against the Edison Eagles that resulted in a one-point Tiger loss.
Tied 7-7 after one period and down 14-7 at half, the Tigers outscored the Comets 14-7 in the third period to deadlock the score at 21 and set up a classic fourth period battle to the finish.
The Comets got a 20-17 edge in the fourth quarter for the win, with both teams scoring on long offensive and special teams plays.
Kelley found success on the long ball, with touchdown passes of 75 yards, 65 yards and a pair of 17-yard scores. Four of their six touchdowns were through the air.
“We had too many penalties and sacks. Gage Hamm played a heck of a ballgame, but we are not just a one man show. Tonight was a total team effort with our young kids stepping up. We played hard and never gave up. I'm super proud of our young team,” Coach Tim Harper said.
“We are getting much better and they played all 48 minutes hard. Our future is bright, and this was our best football game of the season," he added.
Coweta had a chance to deadlock the game at the half when senior Grant Latendresse recovered a fumbled punt at the Comet 46-yard line. The Tigers worked for a first down at the 13 before a holding penalty, a sack and a five-yard penalty stopped the opportunity.
With the exception of a few long scoring passes by the Comets, the Coweta defense was solid with several sacks and tackles for loss.
A key weakness continues to be the offensive line not being able to give Hamm time to survey the field to complete the long ball. The Tigers are surviving on the short pass and strong running ability of the receivers after the catch.
Kelley scored first in the opening period. Responding quickly, Tiger all-purpose back freshman Mason Ford took the kickoff 86-yards to tie the score on Brody Rucker’s extra point.
The second period was all defense, except for one Bishop Kelley score.
After intermission, it was apparent both coaching staffs had made adjustments and the offenses broke loose for an entertaining scoring rampage.
Kelley struck first on a 17-yard pass, but from that point on and into the fourth period, Coweta took control. The Tigers scored three straight touchdowns, beginning with a one yard plunge by Hamm after Ford gave the Tigers a first and goal at the one with a 19-yard pass reception. The extra point kick failed.
In the closing seconds of the third quarter, the Tigers tied the score at 21 on a 2-point run by Hamm after Ford ran nine yards for a touchdown.
Coweta took a 28-21 lead with 10:04 left in the game on Hamm’s second one yard dive into the end zone and Rucker’s extra point kick. The score was set up by a 27-yard reception by senior Blake Lair for a first and goal at the one.
Kelley scored one minute later on a 65-yard pass and run from quarterback Stephen Collins to receiver Jeremiah Besses.
Tiger place kicker Rucker took back the lead 31-28 on a 23-yard field goal with 4:21 to play.
Kelley’s Owen Heineche broke a 65-yard run with 4:08 on the clock to give the Comets the lead, but the extra point kick failed. Freshman Tiger Na’Kylan Starks kept the Tigers in the fight with an 84-yard kickoff return down the near sideline with 3:49 left to play.
Kelley took the lead for good at the 2:02 mark on a 17-yard run, but the Tigers were still in the fight.
Coweta drove the field to a first and goal at the nine yard line but a holding penalty and sack with no time outs left wiped out the scoring opportunity.
The regular season finale for the Tigers will be Friday night at Glenpool, with Coweta still very much in the running for the 5A playoffs. The Tigers are tied for fourth place with Ada at 3-3, but hold the tie-breaker with a win at Ada.
Coweta Game Statistics
Rushing – 40 carries/228 yards – Gage Hamm 22-99, 2 TD; Mason Ford 9-90, 1 TD; Na’Kylan Starks 6-30; Gunnar McCollough 1-4; Piper Pennington 1-2; Reed Gaddy 1-3.
Passing – 18 of 27 completions – Hamm 16-23-0 int.-175 yards; Starks 2-3-0-52 yards; Landon Ray 0-1-0.
Receiving – McCollough 5 catches 138 yards; Blake Lair 3 catches 39 yards; For 7 catches 31 yards Hamm 1 catch 14 yards, Brent Barlow 1 catch 5 yards.
Kickoff Returns – Ford 2 returns 117 yards, 87-yard TD; Starks 3 returns 108 yards, 84-yard TD.
Scoring By Quarters
Kelley 7 7 7 20 – 41
Coweta 7 0 14 17 - 38