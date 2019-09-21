Battling their own demons besides the passing game of the Catoosa Indians, the Coweta Tigers took control of Friday's game in the second half and cruised to their first win of the season, 27-16.
Turnovers cost the Tigers throughout the game, but they were able to recover.
On their opening possession, the Tigers marched up the field combining the run/pass attack, but a bad snap caused the first fumble which stopped the opportunity.
Catoosa’s first possession lasted three plays before Tiger defender James Dougherty intercepted an Indians pass at the Coweta 37. Four plays later, sophomore quarterback Gage Hamm found senior receiver Blake Lair down the far side of the field for a 28 yard touchdown.
The snap was muffed on the extra point and Coweta had a 6-0 start.
After the kickoff, the Indians began at their own 20-yard line and marched the length of the field to score on a two-yard dive by quarterback Cody Busch. Their extra point attempt also failed, and the score was knotted at 6-6 with :30.6 left in opening period.
The Tigers opened the second period with an 88-yard pass and run apparent touchdown to Gunnar McCollough, but it was called back by a flag halfway across the field and behind the play.
Catoosa added a 42-yard field goal by Fute Yang in the second period for a 9-6 halftime advantage for the Indians.
Again, in the third period, McCollough caught a 19-yard pass over the middle for a touchdown, called back by a holding penalty.
Coweta scored twice in the third period on a 31-yard pass to Wesley Spohn and a 56-yard run by Mason Ford. Brody Rucker kicked the extra point after each score,
giving the Tigers a 20-9 lead headed to the final period.
In the fourth quarter, Catoosa scored on a 17-yard pass to Gavin Phillips and narrowed the deficit to 20-16. In response, Coweta's Hamm put the game away with a four-yard sweep of the left end to the corner of the end zone.
Rucker added the extra point for the final victory margin.
“We had too many turnovers, penalties and mistakes, but I'm proud of the guys for fighting to the end," Coach Tim Harper said after the game. "We are getting better and thankfully, we finally got our new white uniforms after months of delay. The kids came together as a team.
"I feel sorry for Gunnar (McCollough) on having his two beautiful touchdown efforts called back by penalties."
The Tigers got the job done by balancing their passing and running attack. Ham completed 16 of 21 passes for 265 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Coweta recorded 37 rushing plays for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
Piper Pennington led the Tigers with 85 yards rushing on 16 carries. Ford gained 72 yards on six carries and scored a touchdown.
For the receiving corps, McCollough caught four passes for 78 yards; Spohn caught four for 76 yards and a touchdown and Lair caught four for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Next week begins two weeks of long road trips for the Tigers. Coweta will travel to Ada on Friday, Sept. 27 to battle the Cougars. Ada is headed back to 4A the next two seasons, but is highly regarded this year by district coaches.
The Cougars are predicted to finish third in the district and have solid returning talent in the offensive and defensive lines and defensive secondary. They also benefitted this season by two senior standouts transferring from Wynnewood in Bo Odom and Tyler Peters.
Peters rushed for 1,215 yards last season at Wynnewood and is a 6-0, 210 running back/linebacker. Odom is a nephew of former Cougar greats Brad, Barry and Brian Odom. Barry is the head coach of the Missouri Tigers and Brian is a University of Oklahoma linebacker coach. Odom is a 6-0, 185 wide receiver/defensive back.
Opening week, the Cougars defeated Ardmore, 7-0, but lost in week 2 to Noble, 48-29. Last week's game against Duncan was cancelled by storms.
Coweta 6 0 14 7 - 27
Catoosa 6 3 0 7 - 16
Scoring:
First Quarter:
Cow – Blake Lair 16-yard pass from Gage Hamm, PAT fumbled.
Cat – Cody Busch 2-yard run, PAT kick failed.
Cat – Fute Yang 42-yard field goal.
Cow – Wesley Spohn 31-yard pass from Gage Hamm, PAT Brody Rucker kick.
Cow – Mason Ford 56-yard run, PAT Rucker.
Cat – Gavin Phillips 17-yard pass from Cody Busch, PAT Yang kick.
Cow – Gage Hamm 4-yard run, PAT Rucker kick.