The Coweta Tigers competed in the Claremore Festival last week where they faced a challenging Tahlequah Tiger squad. The battle that went nine innings before Coweta escaped with a 13-9 win. The Tigers rallied for six runs in the top of the ninth inning.
Coweta took a 6-2 lead in the top of the third inning, but Tahlequah chipped away at that lead. Tahlequah scored two in the bottom of the sixth and deadlocked the score 7-7 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Cash Singleton led the way at the plate with three hits, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Liam Taylor added two hits, one RBI, one run scored and a walk while Landon Ray blasted a two-RBI triple in the six-run third, scored two runs and had a walk.
Logan Vaughan, Reed Gaddy, Grant Latendresse (RBI) and Chase Pair (RBI) added one hit each.
Coweta used four pitchers in the nine-inning battle. Opening was Gunnar McCollough (1.0) who gave up two hits, two runs, struck out two and walked two. Landon Hitchcock (4.0) allowed three hits and one run, struck out four batters and walked one.
Latendresse (3.2) allowed nine hits, six runs (four earned), struck out three batters, walked one and gave up a two-run home run. Tristen Gillespie (0.1) struck out one batter to finish the game.
The Tigers faced Oologah in their second game, winning 12-3 in five innings. The jumped out to a big lead with four runs in the first inning and seven in the second.
Pitchers Cash Singleton (2.2) and Jesse McDermott (2.1) held Oologah to three hits and three runs. Singleton allowed two hits and three earned runs, while striking out three batters and walking three. McDermott finished on the mound, allowing one hit, no runs, striking out two batters and walking two.
Coweta recorded 13 hits that included four doubles. They finished with 10 RBIs and seven stolen bases.
Vaughan had three hits including a double and scored a run. Gaddy added three hits, two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases. McDermott had two hits that included a double, four RBIs and a run scored.
Singleton added two hits, one RBI and two runs scored while McCollough had one hit, one RBI, one run scored and two stolen bases. Ray added a double, with two walks and a stolen base and Pair added a double and two RBIs. Grant Jones had two stolen bases in the win.
On Thursday, the Tigers defeated Piedmont 7-2 in the Owasso Festival. They had a big four-run sixth inning, creating the margin of victory.
In that inning, Gaddy and McCollough got one-out walks that set the stage for Ray’s two-RBI double. Latendresse followed with his two-RBI home run over the right field fence to score courtesy runner Michael Fletcher for a 7-1 advantage. Piedmont managed a run in the top of the seventh.
Latendresse and Ray led the way at the plate with two hits each. Latendresse blasted a two-run homer over the right field fence in the big four-run sixth. Ray finished with a double, three RBIs, a walk and a stolen base.
Gaddy added a double, scored twice, had a walk and a stolen base. Jones added a hit, a run and a stolen base.
McCollough went four innings on the mound. He gave up two hits and one unearned run while striking out two batters and walking three. Singleton finished the final three innings with two hits allowed, one unearned run, two strike outs and no walks allowed.
The Tigers will compete over Spring Break in Alabama at the Gulf Shore Classic. They will face some rugged competition before returning to dive deep into district action on the diamond.
Coweta 0 0 6 1 0 0 0 0 6 13 – 10 – 2
Tahlequah 2 0 1 0 0 2 2 0 2 9 – 14 – 1
---
Coweta 4 7 0 1 0 X X 12 – 13 – 2
Oologah 0 0 3 0 0 X X 3 – 3 – 0
---
Piedmont 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 – 4 – 1
Coweta 2 0 0 1 0 4 X 7 – 6 – 1