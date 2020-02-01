Only the Glenpool Tournament stands between Coweta Tiger wrestling and the 5A Regionals scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22. Prospects are great that the Tigers can place several in the top six at regionals to qualify for the State Tournament Feb. 28-29 at Oklahoma City Fairgrounds Arena.
Ending their dual season 3-6 with a win over 4A Catoosa, several great individual accomplishments have given Coweta hopes for approaching 5A Regionals action.
Two-time junior state qualifier Bronson Burcham (132) is 6-1 with four pins. He opened the season with one loss at 126 for a 6-2 overall record. Sophomore Gage Hamm (170) is 9-0 with one major decision win at 182 before settling into 170 where he is 8-0. At 170, he has three pins and one major decision.
Senior Piper Pennington (195) is 5-2 with three pins at that weight, plus one pin at 220 for a 6-2 overall record. Sophomore Caleb Phillips (285) has a perfect 9-0 record, with two forfeits and 7 straight pins. Phillips won a fourth place medal at 5A State last year as a freshman.
Coweta celebrated Senior Night honoring wrestlers and cheerleaders prior to the Catoosa dual on Tuesday night at the I-High Gym. They went on to win their first home dual with a 46-29 victory over the Indians.
Prior to the start of the matches, an exhibition match featured senior Johnny Fadeyev (182) as part of senior night activities.
The Tigers’ first points came from Bronson Burcham (132) who was awarded a forfeit. Mason Kidd (138) followed with a pin in his match in 1:40. Other winners against Catoosa were Cole Stevens (152) with a pin in 1:10, senior Jesse McDermott (160) with a 10-2 decision, Gage Hamm (170) with a pin in 2:42, Hudson Moudy (182) with a pin in 3:57, senior Piper Pennington (195) with a pin in :40 and Caleb Phillips (285) was awarded a forfeit.
Brock Hickman (106) was pinned in the opener, Coweta forfeited at 113 and a double fault occurred at 120. Abraham Fadeyev (126) was pinned in :33, C.J. Clifton was pinned in 1:26, and Elijah Fadeyev (220) was pinned in 3:24.
The 5A Regional Tournament scheduled for Feb. 21-22 will give individual wrestlers an opportunity to qualify for State in late February.