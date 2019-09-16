Brutally hot temperatures greeted Coweta varsity and junior varsity cross country runners in Sand Springs on Saturday, Sept. 14 where they competed in the 2019 Sand Springs Case Cross Country Invitational.
The varsity Lady Tigers captured second place honors in the high school division while the junior varsity girls claimed the top JV team spot.
“Their times were a little slow. We’ve been working them really hard to peak toward the end of the season, so we’re not getting as fast of times as normal,” Coach Bob Clements said. “They are working really hard and race really well, but they are tired.”
Clements said he is well pleased that his runners finish as a pack. On Saturday, all of the scoring Lady Tiger runners were in the Top 25.
As for the boys, the varsity Tigers earned an eighth place finish while the junior varsity Tigers finished in seventh place. Clements said the young boys’ teams are rebuilding as there are only two seniors on the roster — Bo Owens and Troy Schrauger.
“Bo is stepping up to be a great leader and is leading the pack,” the coach noted. “He is our top runner right now and is striving to lead this group of boys to another State appearance.”
Clements said even though his runners struggle with the heat, they are not shirking their workouts and go into them wholeheartedly.
This week the varsity team is off to enjoy team bonding activities. They resume action at Holland Hall on September 28 before competing in the Chile Pepper Run in Faytteville, Ark. the first weekend in October.
On Sept. 12, the Sloat Junior High cross country runners competed at a meet at Booker T. Washington in Tulsa. The Lady Tigers finished third while the Tigers finished 5th.
Coweta was the top 5A school in the final standings.
The following results have been posted from Sand Springs.
Coweta Lady Tigers, 2nd Place - Brelee Burcham, 22:54.43, 9th; Hailey Secrest, 23:07.25, 12th; Macey Brooks, 23:22.90, 13th; Angel Whisman, 24:16.24, 24th; Ryleigh Hale, 24:34.16, 31st; Riley Buthod, 24:48.11, 35th and Lilyan Winter, 26:15.26, 56th.
Varsity Tigers, 8th Place - Roger (Bo) Owens, 20:21.87, 39th; Colin Neff, 20:23.89, 41st; Jaron Meadows, 20:27.51, 45th; Kyle Newell, 21:28.63, 66th; Wyatt Boomershine, 21:50.00, 74th; Layton Haught, 21:57.55, 76th; Wyatt Fincher, 22:31.09, 85th.
JV Lady Tigers, 1st Place - Anna Patterson, 23:37.79, 1st; Ava Doeksen, 4:50.52, 2nd; Aubrey Cherry, 25:05.35, 3rd; Averi Spradlin, 25:18.12, 6th and Stephanie Cortes, 29:17.88, 19th.
JV Tigers, 7th Place - Shane Borszich, 22:36.69, 41st; Matthew Griebel, 24:19.51, 62nd; Parker Stephens, 24:37.44, 65th; Dalton Kincade, 25:15.15, 74th; Max Clark, 25:41.45, 76th; Christian Fankhauser, 26:28.43, 81st and Troy Shrauger, 27:28.41, 88th.
---
On Thursday, Sept. 12, Sloat Junior High cross-country runners represented Coweta at the Booker T. Washington Cross-Country Invitational. There, the Lady Tigers finished 4th while the Tigers finished fifth.
The following results have been posted:
SJH Lady Tigers, 4th Place — Jaidyn Wegener, 15:05.90, 9th; Marie Gallardo, 15:34.89, 16th; Abbie Woolf, 16:01.89, 20th; Kate Little, 17:54.84, 35th; Sayde Griffith, 20:10.90, ,57th; Kaylen Taylor, 20:12.15, 58th; Brynlee Curtis, 20:34.49, 63rd; Leilany Rubio, 20:39.91, 64th; Alexis Miller, 20:42.31, 65th; Jocelyn Doeksen, 21:47.37, 76th; Anniston Rhodes, 23:45.71, 83rd; Hallie Bernal, 24:21.04, 89th; Jayden McMahan, 26:59.99, 93rd; Bryce Allen, 27:06.92, 94th and Alina Brilliant, 29:53.95, 97th.
SJH Tigers, 5th Place - Conner Edmiston, 14:12.21, 22nd; Aiden Rainbolt, 14:52.36, 34th; Samuel Wood, 14:59.30, 37th; Sam Phillips, 15:40.17, 48th; Tyler Bell, 16:59.63, 72nd; Daniel Dill, 17:44.74, 83rd; Tristan Taylor, 17:58.24, 84th; Ian Morrison, 18:09.25, 86th; Kolton Remmers, 18:43.98, 96th; Camden Davis, 18:51.59, 100th; Matt Ellis, 19:19.88, 104th; Andrew Newell, 19:53.25, 106th and Kyler Clark, 21:10.39, 109th.