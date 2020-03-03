Area Tournament assignments have been announced and the Coweta Lady Tigers will face Tulsa Will Rogers Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Catoosa for a trip to the 5A State Tournament.
In the event of a loss, the Lady Tigers will play the winner of the Tulsa Edison-Claremore game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Jenks.
The Coweta Tigers will face Durant Friday night at 8 p.m. at Sapulpa, with the winner moving to Claremore Saturday night at 6:30 to face the Tahlequah-Tulsa Edison loser for a trip to the 5A State Tournament.
State Tournament action will be held in the Tulsa area beginning Thursday, March 12 through Saturday, March 14.